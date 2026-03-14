https://sputnikglobe.com/20260314/north-korea-launches-10-ballistic-missiles-toward-sea-of-japan--south-korea-1123823332.html

North Korea Launches 10 Ballistic Missiles Toward Sea of Japan — South Korea

North Korea Launches 10 Ballistic Missiles Toward Sea of Japan — South Korea

Sputnik International

The missiles flew about 350 km, though their specifications are currently unknown, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

2026-03-14T09:05+0000

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Although Seoul accuses North Korea of militarization, the US and South Korea are currently holding the joint Freedom Shield drills, which are set to run until March 19.US–South Korean exercises threaten regional stability, Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, said, adding that the country is ready for a "crushing and preemptive super-powerful offensive."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260313/north-korea-condemns-japans-long-range-missile-deployment---reports-1123817916.html

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