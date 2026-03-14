https://sputnikglobe.com/20260314/putins-meeting-with-irans-new-leader-could-take-place-during-caspian-summit---ambassador-1123822183.html
Putin's Meeting With Iran's New Leader Could Take Place During Caspian Summit - Ambassador
Putin's Meeting With Iran's New Leader Could Take Place During Caspian Summit - Ambassador
Sputnik International
The first meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, could potentially take place this year during the Caspian Summit in Tehran, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali told Sputnik.
2026-03-14T03:59+0000
2026-03-14T03:59+0000
2026-03-14T04:40+0000
world
iran
russia
international north-south transport corridor (instc)
vladimir putin
khasem jalali
masoud pezeshkian
sputnik
tehran
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/15655/91/156559101_0:0:361:203_1920x0_80_0_0_5ef2684d59d808dfedbdfc96a04e7e3e.jpg
"Of course, all this should be put aside for when we're past this period [the current conflict between the US, Israel and Iran]. In any case, we have set a date for the Caspian Summit in Tehran: it will take place this year. If the summit does take place, I think, as is usually the case, the meetings will take place there," Jalali said. He also said Iran is grateful to Putin for condolences over the death of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and for congratulations to his successor. In December 2025, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said the Caspian Summit in Tehran would be held on August 12, 2026. However, in late February, the conflict in the Middle East surrounding Iran began, and it has now entered its second week. Tehran, amid hostilities, however, has not yet announced any postponement or cancellation of the meeting of the Caspian leaders.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260303/wests-silence-on-schoolgirls-killed-in-iran-reveals-its-true-face---russias-mfa-1123754340.html
iran
russia
tehran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/15655/91/156559101_44:0:315:203_1920x0_80_0_0_231e7a7bf2f8966ec33ea67780dbe16d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iran-russia, russia-iran, putin visit to iran, caspian summit 2026, new iran's leader, iran-russia summit
iran-russia, russia-iran, putin visit to iran, caspian summit 2026, new iran's leader, iran-russia summit
Putin's Meeting With Iran's New Leader Could Take Place During Caspian Summit - Ambassador
03:59 GMT 14.03.2026 (Updated: 04:40 GMT 14.03.2026)
The first meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, could potentially take place this year during the Caspian Summit in Tehran, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali told Sputnik.
"Of course, all this should be put aside for when we're past this period [the current conflict between the US, Israel and Iran]. In any case, we have set a date for the Caspian Summit in Tehran: it will take place this year. If the summit does take place, I think, as is usually the case, the meetings will take place there," Jalali said.
He also said Iran is grateful to Putin for condolences over the death of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and for congratulations to his successor.
In December 2025, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said the Caspian Summit in Tehran would be held on August 12, 2026. However, in late February, the conflict in the Middle East surrounding Iran began, and it has now entered its second week. Tehran, amid hostilities, however, has not yet announced any postponement or cancellation of the meeting of the Caspian leaders.