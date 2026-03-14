https://sputnikglobe.com/20260314/russian-army-strikes-ukraines-military-industrial-complex--energy-infrastructure-1123823565.html
Russian Army Strikes Ukraine’s Military-Industrial Complex & Energy Infrastructure
Russian Army Strikes Ukraine’s Military-Industrial Complex & Energy Infrastructure
Sputnik International
The Russian Army launched a massive strike on facilities of the military-industrial complex and energy infrastructure of Ukraine, as well as on its military airfields, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated.
2026-03-14T10:02+0000
2026-03-14T10:02+0000
2026-03-14T10:02+0000
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"Tonight, in response to the terrorist attacks by Ukraine on civilian facilities on the territory of Russia, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation delivered a massive strike with long-range precision weapons launched from ground, air, and sea-based platforms, as well as with strike unmanned aerial vehicles, targeting enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine, energy infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and military airfields. The objectives of the strike have been achieved. All designated targets were hit," Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.Ukraine lost over 290 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to over 225 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Vostok battlegroup, over 225 by the Sever battlegroup, up to 190 by the Zapad battlegroup, up to 140 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 65 by the Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260313/russian-military-carries-out-7-retaliatory-strikes-on-ukraines-infrastructure-over-past-week-1123819611.html
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Russian Army Strikes Ukraine’s Military-Industrial Complex & Energy Infrastructure
The Russian Army launched a massive strike on facilities of the military-industrial complex and energy infrastructure of Ukraine, as well as on its military airfields, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated.
"Tonight, in response to the terrorist attacks by Ukraine on civilian facilities on the territory of Russia, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation delivered a massive strike with long-range precision weapons launched from ground, air, and sea-based platforms, as well as with strike unmanned aerial vehicles, targeting enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine, energy infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and military airfields. The objectives of the strike have been achieved. All designated targets were hit," Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine lost over 290 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The Ukrainian armed forces suffered losses of more than 290 soldiers, eight armored fighting vehicles, 18 motor vehicles and three artillery pieces," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to over 225 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Vostok battlegroup, over 225 by the Sever battlegroup, up to 190 by the Zapad battlegroup, up to 140 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 65 by the Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.