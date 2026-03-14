https://sputnikglobe.com/20260314/russias-dmitriev-advises-eu-leaders-to-learn-from-us-economist-recognize-policy-mistakes-1123823927.html

Russia's Dmitriev Advises EU Leaders to Learn From US Economist, Recognize Policy Mistakes

Russia's Dmitriev Advises EU Leaders to Learn From US Economist, Recognize Policy Mistakes

Sputnik International

Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, on Saturday recommended that the European Union's leaders study a video by US economist Jeffrey Sachs to recognize their mistakes in energy policy.

2026-03-14T12:31+0000

2026-03-14T12:31+0000

2026-03-14T12:31+0000

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kirill dmitriev

jeffrey sachs

european union (eu)

russian direct investment fund (rdif)

russia

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"Not as fun as Kaja’s [Kallas, the EU foreign policy chief] Marvel comics, but this short video is a great educational tool to help Kaja and Ursula [von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission] get smarter, understand their energy mistakes, and see what’s coming next," Dmitriev wrote on X, commenting on a post by Cypriot member of European Parliament and video blogger Fidias Panayiotou. In the video referenced by Dmitriev, US economist Sachs explained to Panayiotou why the EU's energy course is leading Europe towards crisis. Sachs said that abandoning Russian oil would cost the European Union dearly, as US crude is several times more expensive, with energy prices only rising due to the Middle East conflict. The economist added that Europe would face mass deindustrialization and self-destruction because of its rejection of Russian oil and gas.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260312/rdif-head-says-visited-us-to-meet-heads-of-bilateral-working-group-on-economic-cooperation-1123811449.html

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russia and eu, kirill dmitriev, russian direct investment fund (rdif), jeffrey sachs on eu