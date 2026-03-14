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Russia's Dmitriev Advises EU Leaders to Learn From US Economist, Recognize Policy Mistakes
Russia's Dmitriev Advises EU Leaders to Learn From US Economist, Recognize Policy Mistakes
Sputnik International
Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, on Saturday recommended that the European Union's leaders study a video by US economist Jeffrey Sachs to recognize their mistakes in energy policy.
2026-03-14T12:31+0000
2026-03-14T12:31+0000
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"Not as fun as Kaja’s [Kallas, the EU foreign policy chief] Marvel comics, but this short video is a great educational tool to help Kaja and Ursula [von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission] get smarter, understand their energy mistakes, and see what’s coming next," Dmitriev wrote on X, commenting on a post by Cypriot member of European Parliament and video blogger Fidias Panayiotou. In the video referenced by Dmitriev, US economist Sachs explained to Panayiotou why the EU's energy course is leading Europe towards crisis. Sachs said that abandoning Russian oil would cost the European Union dearly, as US crude is several times more expensive, with energy prices only rising due to the Middle East conflict. The economist added that Europe would face mass deindustrialization and self-destruction because of its rejection of Russian oil and gas.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260312/rdif-head-says-visited-us-to-meet-heads-of-bilateral-working-group-on-economic-cooperation-1123811449.html
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Russia's Dmitriev Advises EU Leaders to Learn From US Economist, Recognize Policy Mistakes

12:31 GMT 14.03.2026
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the mediabankKirill Dmitriev, Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF)
Kirill Dmitriev, Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.03.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, on Saturday recommended that the European Union's leaders study a video by US economist Jeffrey Sachs to recognize their mistakes in energy policy.
"Not as fun as Kaja’s [Kallas, the EU foreign policy chief] Marvel comics, but this short video is a great educational tool to help Kaja and Ursula [von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission] get smarter, understand their energy mistakes, and see what’s coming next," Dmitriev wrote on X, commenting on a post by Cypriot member of European Parliament and video blogger Fidias Panayiotou.
In the video referenced by Dmitriev, US economist Sachs explained to Panayiotou why the EU's energy course is leading Europe towards crisis. Sachs said that abandoning Russian oil would cost the European Union dearly, as US crude is several times more expensive, with energy prices only rising due to the Middle East conflict.
The economist added that Europe would face mass deindustrialization and self-destruction because of its rejection of Russian oil and gas.
In this photo released by state-run IRIB News Agency, an oil tanker is on fire in the sea of Oman, Thursday, June 13, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.03.2026
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