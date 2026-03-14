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Trump Announces Destruction of All Military Targets on Iran's Kharg Island
Trump Announces Destruction of All Military Targets on Iran's Kharg Island
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said the American military had destroyed all military targets on Iran's Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf amid the ongoing conflict.
2026-03-14T03:41+0000
2026-03-14T04:45+0000
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According to Axios, Kharg Island accounts for approximately 90% of Iran's global oil supply, making it one of the country's most strategically important energy infrastructure assets.Despite the US strikes, Fars News reported that Iranian air defense systems were still active on the island 1 hour later, citing field sources.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. The US and Israel initially claimed their “preemptive” attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran’s nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260313/us-will-have-to-pay-billions-of-reparations-to-iran-amid-growing-economic-toll--ex-cia-officer-1123818433.html
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Trump Announces Destruction of All Military Targets on Iran's Kharg Island

03:41 GMT 14.03.2026 (Updated: 04:45 GMT 14.03.2026)
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinPresident Donald Trump speaks during a Board of Peace meeting at the U.S. Institute of Peace, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
President Donald Trump speaks during a Board of Peace meeting at the U.S. Institute of Peace, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.03.2026
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
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US President Donald Trump said the American military had destroyed all military targets on Iran's Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf amid the ongoing conflict.
"Moments ago, at my direction, the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island," Trump said on Truth Social.
According to Axios, Kharg Island accounts for approximately 90% of Iran's global oil supply, making it one of the country's most strategically important energy infrastructure assets.
Despite the US strikes, Fars News reported that Iranian air defense systems were still active on the island 1 hour later, citing field sources.
Larry Johnson on US reparations to Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.03.2026
Analysis
US Will Have to Pay Billions of Reparations to Iran Amid Growing Economic Toll — Ex-CIA Officer
Yesterday, 09:36 GMT
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
The US and Israel initially claimed their “preemptive” attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran’s nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran.
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