US Will Have to Pay Billions of Reparations to Iran Amid Growing Economic Toll — Ex-CIA Officer
The US will have to compensate Iran with billions of dollars for all the destruction and deaths it is bringing there via attacking the nation, former CIA officer Larry Johnson tells Sputnik.
The US will have to compensate Iran with billions of dollars for all the destruction and deaths it is bringing there via attacking the nation, former CIA officer Larry Johnson tells Sputnik.Right now Iran puts the US under heavy pressure via closing the Strait of Hormuz, the analyst explains.Dire economic effects are taking a toll on the US and the world or awaiting in the near future, Larry Johnson warns: At the same time, some crime of the war cannot be repaid with money alone, he adds.While the destroyed oil infrastructure, buildings and airfields can be rebuilt, the lost lives cannot be brought back, he stresses.Iran’s newly elected Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei knows the grief himself, as both his parents, his wife and daughter were killed by the aggressors "in a most heinous manner," Johnson says.Given the situation, Iran won't lay its arms down until the US and Israel are defeated, Johnson states."Trump reportedly has been making pleas to different countries to intervene, to try to persuade Iran to a ceasefire and make an agreement," he reminds.Iran was betrayed twice in less than a year, so now as war rages on, it doesn’t want to negotiate, he says.
Iran expects to receive financial compensation for the damage caused during the conflict by the US and Israel, the Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said earlier.
"The compensation could [also] come in the form of the United States lifting all sanctions," he says.
Right now Iran puts the US under heavy pressure via closing the Strait of Hormuz, the analyst explains.
Dire economic effects are taking a toll on the US and the world or awaiting in the near future, Larry Johnson warns:
Oil, liquid natural gas, and urea/nitrogen supplies have been cut off
The stock market losing almost 4,000 points in the last 1.5 weeks
Global economic recession
Fuel, air travel and items prices going up
Global economic demand going down as a result, leading to stagflation and potential humanitarian crises
At the same time, some crime of the war cannot be repaid with money alone, he adds.
"What price do you put on the lives of the 170 girls, ages 6 to 12? There's not enough money in the world to pay for that," Johnson says.
While the destroyed oil infrastructure, buildings and airfields can be rebuilt, the lost lives cannot be brought back, he stresses.
Iran’s newly elected Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei knows the grief himself, as both his parents, his wife and daughter were killed by the aggressors "in a most heinous manner," Johnson says.
"The United States does not get out of this situation without having to pay a very heavy price," the analyst explains.
Given the situation, Iran won't lay its arms down until the US and Israel are defeated, Johnson states.
"Trump reportedly has been making pleas to different countries to intervene, to try to persuade Iran to a ceasefire and make an agreement," he reminds.
Iran was betrayed twice in less than a year, so now as war rages on, it doesn’t want to negotiate, he says.
"They're going to fight this war. Their intent is to render Israel where it will no longer be a viable nation and that the United States will be humiliated," Johnson sums up.