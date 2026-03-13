https://sputnikglobe.com/20260313/us-will-have-to-pay-billions-of-reparations-to-iran-amid-growing-economic-toll--ex-cia-officer-1123818433.html

US Will Have to Pay Billions of Reparations to Iran Amid Growing Economic Toll — Ex-CIA Officer

The US will have to compensate Iran with billions of dollars for all the destruction and deaths it is bringing there via attacking the nation, former CIA officer Larry Johnson tells Sputnik.

The US will have to compensate Iran with billions of dollars for all the destruction and deaths it is bringing there via attacking the nation, former CIA officer Larry Johnson tells Sputnik.Right now Iran puts the US under heavy pressure via closing the Strait of Hormuz, the analyst explains.Dire economic effects are taking a toll on the US and the world or awaiting in the near future, Larry Johnson warns: At the same time, some crime of the war cannot be repaid with money alone, he adds.While the destroyed oil infrastructure, buildings and airfields can be rebuilt, the lost lives cannot be brought back, he stresses.Iran’s newly elected Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei knows the grief himself, as both his parents, his wife and daughter were killed by the aggressors "in a most heinous manner," Johnson says.Given the situation, Iran won't lay its arms down until the US and Israel are defeated, Johnson states."Trump reportedly has been making pleas to different countries to intervene, to try to persuade Iran to a ceasefire and make an agreement," he reminds.Iran was betrayed twice in less than a year, so now as war rages on, it doesn’t want to negotiate, he says.

