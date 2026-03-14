UK Warship Bobs in Channel Instead of Rushing to Cyprus Where British Base Was Attacked
© AP Photo / Laura LeonWith the rock of Gibraltar in the background, Britain's Royal Navy ship HMS Westminster sails along the Gibraltar stretch near to La Linea de la Concepcion, Spain, Monday, Aug. 19, 2013. The British government said it is considering taking Spain to court if it does not ease border checks on traffic entering the disputed enclave of Gibraltar. Spain has long laid claim to Gibraltar, and the tiny territory on the southern tip of the Iberian peninsula is the source of occasional diplomatic friction between Madrid and London. The latest spat involved an artificial reef being built in Gibraltar that Spain said is hurting its fishermen. It also floated the idea of charging people entering and leaving Gibraltar 50 euros ($66) to provide compensation for the losses that the fishermen face.
© AP Photo / Laura Leon
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Following a drone strike on the British base of Akrotiri in Cyprus on March 1, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer ordered the warship HMS Dragon to set sail, the Sun reports.
But the Royal Navy's destroyer departed the UK waters a week late due to repairs, and went dark by switching off its tracker on its way to the British base on Cyprus, the report adds.
During the strike, the drone managed to evade the base's air defenses, striking a hangar used by US spy planes.
In response to the attack and the threat of further strikes, senior military officials ordered an evacuation and called for additional forces for defense.
As tensions with Iran escalated, Starmer already faced intense scrutiny over the repeated delays of the UK's best destroyers, with opponents arguing he had compromised the nation’s security, the report adds.