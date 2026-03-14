https://sputnikglobe.com/20260314/uk-warship-bobs-in-channel-instead-of-rushing-to-cyprus-where-british-base-was-attacked-1123824558.html

UK Warship Bobs in Channel Instead of Rushing to Cyprus Where British Base Was Attacked

UK Warship Bobs in Channel Instead of Rushing to Cyprus Where British Base Was Attacked

Sputnik International

Following a drone strike on the British base of Akrotiri in Cyprus on March 1, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer ordered the warship HMS Dragon to set sail, the Sun reports.

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But the Royal Navy's destroyer departed the UK waters a week late due to repairs, and went dark by switching off its tracker on its way to the British base on Cyprus, the report adds.During the strike, the drone managed to evade the base's air defenses, striking a hangar used by US spy planes.In response to the attack and the threat of further strikes, senior military officials ordered an evacuation and called for additional forces for defense.As tensions with Iran escalated, Starmer already faced intense scrutiny over the repeated delays of the UK's best destroyers, with opponents arguing he had compromised the nation’s security, the report adds.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260302/uk-allowed-us-to-use-its-bases-to-strike-missile-depots-in-iran---starmer-1123731742.html

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uk navy, akrotiri british base, cyprus uk base, british warship