UK Allowed US to Use Its Bases to Strike Missile Depots in Iran - Starmer
The United Kingdom has accepted a US request to use its military bases to strike missile depots in Iran, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced.
"The only way to stop the [Iranian] threat is to destroy the missiles at source, in their storage depots, or [to destroy] the launchers, which are used to fire the missile. The United States has requested permission to use British bases for that specific and limited defensive purpose. We have taken the decision to accept this request," Starmer said in a video statement published on X. Starmer added that he would send experts from the UK and Ukraine to the Gulf states to help the military shoot down Iranian drones.On Saturday, the United States and Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian targets, including Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military infrastructure in the Middle East.
03:35 GMT 02.03.2026 (Updated: 04:25 GMT 02.03.2026)
"The only way to stop the [Iranian] threat is to destroy the missiles at source, in their storage depots, or [to destroy] the launchers, which are used to fire the missile. The United States has requested permission to use British bases for that specific and limited defensive purpose. We have taken the decision to accept this request," Starmer said in a video statement published on X.
Starmer added that he would send experts from the UK and Ukraine to the Gulf states to help the military shoot down Iranian drones.
On Saturday, the United States and Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian targets
, including Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military infrastructure in the Middle East.