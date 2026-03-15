https://sputnikglobe.com/20260315/iran-ready-to-defend-itself-not-asking-for-ceasefire-negotiations---foreign-minister-1123829342.html

Iran Ready to Defend Itself, Not Asking for Ceasefire, Negotiations - Foreign Minister

Iran Ready to Defend Itself, Not Asking for Ceasefire, Negotiations - Foreign Minister

Sputnik International

Iran is ready to defend itself for as long as necessary and has not requested either a ceasefire or negotiations, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday.

2026-03-15T15:43+0000

2026-03-15T15:43+0000

2026-03-15T16:03+0000

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"We never asked for a cease fire, and we have never asked even for negotiation. We are ready to defend ourselves as long as it takes," he said in an interview with CBS News. He also called on the US to understand that attacking Iran will not lead to victory. Iran was ready to make concessions during the negotiations with the United States on the Iranian nuclear program, proving Tehran has no intention to develop nuclear weapons, Araghchi said.The foreign minister added that currently there are no proposals "on the table" regarding the conflict in the Middle East.Iran does not plan to retrieve its enriched uranium that lies under rubble of the nuclear facilities destroyed by the United States, yet could be retrieved under the supervision of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Araghchi also said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260315/iran-to-welcome-any-regional-initiative-to-end-conflict--foreign-minister-1123828750.html

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araghchi, iran, us, israel, tehran, middle east, war, conflict, negotiations, ceasefire