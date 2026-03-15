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Iran to Welcome Any Regional Initiative to End Conflict – Foreign Minister
Iran to Welcome Any Regional Initiative to End Conflict – Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
Iran will welcome any regional initiative leading to a just end to the conflict in the Middle East for Tehran, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday.
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On Friday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that Iran will consider any initiatives by Islamic countries aiming at strengthening regional unity, restoring stability, security, and peace in the Middle East.
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Iran to Welcome Any Regional Initiative to End Conflict – Foreign Minister
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Iran will welcome any regional initiative leading to a just end to the conflict in the Middle East for Tehran, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday.
On Friday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that Iran will consider any initiatives by Islamic countries aiming at strengthening regional unity, restoring stability, security, and peace in the Middle East.
"At the moment there is no specific initiative to end the war. We will welcome any regional initiative leading to a just end to the war," Araghchi said in an interview with Al-Araby Al-Jadeed newspaper.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. The US and Israel initially claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran's nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran.