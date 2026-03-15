International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260315/israels-iron-dome-works-worse-every-day--irans-diplomat-1123827677.html
Israel’s Iron Dome Works Worse Every Day — Iran’s Diplomat
Israel’s Iron Dome Works Worse Every Day — Iran’s Diplomat
Sputnik International
"Their capabilities are decreasing day by day. Initially, the interception rate was higher, but now it has become much lower, as their ability to counter diminishes over time," Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali told Sputnik.
2026-03-15T09:07+0000
2026-03-15T09:07+0000
world
iran
israel
middle east
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/12/1122276736_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e7da159529c7f396518ee2a1ff175a81.jpg
At the beginning of the conflict, Iran carried out large-scale missile launches against Israel, but now fewer missiles are needed for strikes as hitting targets in Israel has become easier, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on March 11.The US and Israel initially claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran's nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260315/israel-tells-us-it-faces-severe-shortage-of-interceptor-missiles---reports-1123826259.html
iran
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/12/1122276736_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_50d03c62a2baf99cf642dce38bb115a1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran, israel, missile, launch, iraon dome, targets, interception
iran, israel, missile, launch, iraon dome, targets, interception

Israel’s Iron Dome Works Worse Every Day — Iran’s Diplomat

09:07 GMT 15.03.2026
© AP Photo / Leo CorreaIsraeli air defense system fires to intercept missiles during an Iranian attack over Tel Aviv, Israel, early Wednesday, June 18, 2025.
Israeli air defense system fires to intercept missiles during an Iranian attack over Tel Aviv, Israel, early Wednesday, June 18, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.03.2026
© AP Photo / Leo Correa
Subscribe
"Their capabilities are decreasing day by day. Initially, the interception rate was higher, but now it has become much lower, as their ability to counter diminishes over time," Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali told Sputnik.
At the beginning of the conflict, Iran carried out large-scale missile launches against Israel, but now fewer missiles are needed for strikes as hitting targets in Israel has become easier, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on March 11.

On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, including Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran is carrying out retaliatory strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military targets in the Middle East.

The US and Israel initially claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran's nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran.
The Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept missiles during an Iranian attack over Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, June 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.03.2026
World
Israel Tells US It Faces Severe Shortage of Interceptor Missiles - Reports
03:41 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
- Sputnik InternationalLIVE UPDATES: Middle East Tensions Mount After Strikes on Iran – Day 1607:43 GMT
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала