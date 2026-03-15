https://sputnikglobe.com/20260315/israels-iron-dome-works-worse-every-day--irans-diplomat-1123827677.html

Israel’s Iron Dome Works Worse Every Day — Iran’s Diplomat

Israel’s Iron Dome Works Worse Every Day — Iran’s Diplomat

Sputnik International

"Their capabilities are decreasing day by day. Initially, the interception rate was higher, but now it has become much lower, as their ability to counter diminishes over time," Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali told Sputnik.

2026-03-15T09:07+0000

2026-03-15T09:07+0000

2026-03-15T09:07+0000

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At the beginning of the conflict, Iran carried out large-scale missile launches against Israel, but now fewer missiles are needed for strikes as hitting targets in Israel has become easier, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on March 11.The US and Israel initially claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran's nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260315/israel-tells-us-it-faces-severe-shortage-of-interceptor-missiles---reports-1123826259.html

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