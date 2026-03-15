International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260315/israel-tells-us-it-faces-severe-shortage-of-interceptor-missiles---reports-1123826259.html
Israel Tells US It Faces Severe Shortage of Interceptor Missiles - Reports
Israel Tells US It Faces Severe Shortage of Interceptor Missiles - Reports
Sputnik International
Israeli authorities have informed the United States that they were experiencing a severe shortage of ballistic missile interceptors amid the conflict with Iran, Semafor reported citing unnamed US officials.
2026-03-15T03:41+0000
2026-03-15T04:15+0000
world
us
israel
iran
thaad
military & intelligence
missile interceptor
air defense
air defense missile system
iron dome
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/10/1122265666_0:208:3072:1936_1920x0_80_0_0_59c44ce38abf326a566be5f10a8fe8ef.jpg
According to the publication, Israel entered the conflict with Iran already low on interceptor missiles, having expended them during the 12-day war in 2025. According to one US source, the US had known about this for months. The source also stated that Washington had expected and foreseen this. The official also noted that the US did not experience a similar shortage of interceptors. As the publication emphasizes, it is unknown whether the US will sell or share its interceptor capabilities with Israel, which would in itself strain domestic missile supplies. "We have all that we need to protect our bases and our personnel in the region and our interests," a US official told the publication, adding that Israel is working on ways to address the shortage. The publication also said citing a source that the US had a large number of missiles for the THAAD missile defense system and fighter jets, as well as mid-course ballistic missile interceptors. On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, including Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran is carrying out retaliatory strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military targets in the Middle East.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260312/hezbollah-strikes-back-israels-iron-dome-overwhelmed-1123813958.html
israel
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/10/1122265666_188:0:2919:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c329de11ced05b7c49ac854c87cf7b8d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel air defense, iranian strikes on israel, israel-iran war, iran-israel war, israel thaad stockpile
israel air defense, iranian strikes on israel, israel-iran war, iran-israel war, israel thaad stockpile

Israel Tells US It Faces Severe Shortage of Interceptor Missiles - Reports

03:41 GMT 15.03.2026 (Updated: 04:15 GMT 15.03.2026)
© AP Photo / Leo CorreaThe Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept missiles during an Iranian attack over Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, June 15, 2025.
The Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept missiles during an Iranian attack over Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, June 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.03.2026
© AP Photo / Leo Correa
Subscribe
Israeli authorities have informed the United States that they were experiencing a severe shortage of ballistic missile interceptors amid the conflict with Iran, Semafor reported citing unnamed US officials.
According to the publication, Israel entered the conflict with Iran already low on interceptor missiles, having expended them during the 12-day war in 2025. According to one US source, the US had known about this for months. The source also stated that Washington had expected and foreseen this. The official also noted that the US did not experience a similar shortage of interceptors.
As the publication emphasizes, it is unknown whether the US will sell or share its interceptor capabilities with Israel, which would in itself strain domestic missile supplies.
"We have all that we need to protect our bases and our personnel in the region and our interests," a US official told the publication, adding that Israel is working on ways to address the shortage.
The Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept missiles during an Iranian attack over Tel Aviv, Israel, early Wednesday, June 18, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.03.2026
Military
Hezbollah Strikes Back: Israel's Iron Dome Overwhelmed
12 March, 12:24 GMT
The publication also said citing a source that the US had a large number of missiles for the THAAD missile defense system and fighter jets, as well as mid-course ballistic missile interceptors.
On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, including Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran is carrying out retaliatory strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military targets in the Middle East.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала