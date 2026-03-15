https://sputnikglobe.com/20260315/israel-tells-us-it-faces-severe-shortage-of-interceptor-missiles---reports-1123826259.html

Israel Tells US It Faces Severe Shortage of Interceptor Missiles - Reports

Israel Tells US It Faces Severe Shortage of Interceptor Missiles - Reports

Sputnik International

Israeli authorities have informed the United States that they were experiencing a severe shortage of ballistic missile interceptors amid the conflict with Iran, Semafor reported citing unnamed US officials.

2026-03-15T03:41+0000

2026-03-15T03:41+0000

2026-03-15T04:15+0000

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missile interceptor

air defense

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According to the publication, Israel entered the conflict with Iran already low on interceptor missiles, having expended them during the 12-day war in 2025. According to one US source, the US had known about this for months. The source also stated that Washington had expected and foreseen this. The official also noted that the US did not experience a similar shortage of interceptors. As the publication emphasizes, it is unknown whether the US will sell or share its interceptor capabilities with Israel, which would in itself strain domestic missile supplies. "We have all that we need to protect our bases and our personnel in the region and our interests," a US official told the publication, adding that Israel is working on ways to address the shortage. The publication also said citing a source that the US had a large number of missiles for the THAAD missile defense system and fighter jets, as well as mid-course ballistic missile interceptors. On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, including Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran is carrying out retaliatory strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military targets in the Middle East.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260312/hezbollah-strikes-back-israels-iron-dome-overwhelmed-1123813958.html

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israel air defense, iranian strikes on israel, israel-iran war, iran-israel war, israel thaad stockpile