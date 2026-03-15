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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260315/talks-on-ukraine-on-hold-as-us-has-other-priorities---kremlin-1123828472.html
Talks on Ukraine on Hold as US Has Other Priorities - Kremlin
Talks on Ukraine on Hold as US Has Other Priorities - Kremlin
Sputnik International
There has been a pause in the negotiations on Ukraine, as the United States now focuses on other priorities, which is understandable, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
2026-03-15T11:58+0000
2026-03-15T12:00+0000
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"A pause has indeed appeared in the talks. The Americans have other priorities, and that’s understandable," Peskov told the Financial Times newspaper in an interview out on Sunday.He added that Russia is open to a peaceful resolution regarding Ukraine.A French representative visited Russia as part of the dialogue on Ukraine, but the meeting yielded no positive results, Kremlin spokesman said.The spokesman also said that "the Europeans are spending all their efforts on convincing the Ukrainians to continue the war," and called such actions a mistake.
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Talks on Ukraine on Hold as US Has Other Priorities - Kremlin

11:58 GMT 15.03.2026 (Updated: 12:00 GMT 15.03.2026)
© Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova / Go to the mediabankTrilateral negotiations between Russia, the US and Ukraine on Ukraine, February 17-18
Trilateral negotiations between Russia, the US and Ukraine on Ukraine, February 17-18 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.03.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - There has been a pause in the negotiations on Ukraine, as the United States now focuses on other priorities, which is understandable, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"A pause has indeed appeared in the talks. The Americans have other priorities, and that’s understandable," Peskov told the Financial Times newspaper in an interview out on Sunday.
He added that Russia is open to a peaceful resolution regarding Ukraine.
"The dynamic on the front is positive for us. We are advancing and getting closer to achieving our goals, but as [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin said, we are open to a diplomatic settlement," Peskov said.
US President Donald Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin on the tarmac after they arrived to attend a meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, the United States. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.03.2026
Analysis
Ukraine Talks: Russia and US Have a Long Record of Striking Pragmatic Deals – Expert
2 March, 19:21 GMT
A French representative visited Russia as part of the dialogue on Ukraine, but the meeting yielded no positive results, Kremlin spokesman said.
"The Europeans don’t want to help the peace process. When the representative of France came, he didn’t bring any positive signals. And so there was indeed nothing positive for him to hear," Peskov said.
The spokesman also said that "the Europeans are spending all their efforts on convincing the Ukrainians to continue the war," and called such actions a mistake.
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