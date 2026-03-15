https://sputnikglobe.com/20260315/talks-on-ukraine-on-hold-as-us-has-other-priorities---kremlin-1123828472.html

Talks on Ukraine on Hold as US Has Other Priorities - Kremlin

Talks on Ukraine on Hold as US Has Other Priorities - Kremlin

Sputnik International

There has been a pause in the negotiations on Ukraine, as the United States now focuses on other priorities, which is understandable, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

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"A pause has indeed appeared in the talks. The Americans have other priorities, and that’s understandable," Peskov told the Financial Times newspaper in an interview out on Sunday.He added that Russia is open to a peaceful resolution regarding Ukraine.A French representative visited Russia as part of the dialogue on Ukraine, but the meeting yielded no positive results, Kremlin spokesman said.The spokesman also said that "the Europeans are spending all their efforts on convincing the Ukrainians to continue the war," and called such actions a mistake.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260302/ukraine-talks-russia-and-us-have-a-long-record-of-striking-pragmatic-deals--expert-1123743213.html

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