Ukraine Talks: Russia and US Have a Long Record of Striking Pragmatic Deals – Expert
The US is very shrewd and focused on making a deal, Bureau of Military-Political Analysis head Alexander Mikhailov told Sputnik while commenting on the US-Russia peace talks on Ukraine.
"The only area where one can currently engage with the Americans is the question of the economic benefits—or lack thereof—of serious military conflicts," Mikhailov notes. Asked if Washington is sincere in its talks with Russia after its attack on Iran, the pundit argues there are key differences between the two situations. Russia and the US also have a long history of negotiations during Cold War-era conflicts, including those beyond their borders, and reaching agreements. But Mikhailov argues that if the US truly wants a quick Ukraine peace deal with Russia, it would have already been done. "The Americans find it advantageous to keep Ukraine as a factor destabilizing Russia’s borders, and more broadly, as a lever of pressure on Russia," the pundit says. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has previously stressed that Russia values US mediation but it is guided by its own national interests, with all agreements needing legal validation.
"The only area where one can currently engage with the Americans is the question of the economic benefits—or lack thereof—of serious military conflicts," Mikhailov notes.
Asked if Washington is sincere in its talks with Russia after its attack on Iran
, the pundit argues there are key differences between the two situations.
"We and the Americans are two strategic nuclear powers that, since the mid-20th century, have divided the world into spheres of influence—and we continue to exist in this framework on a kind of superstructure," Mikhailov says.
Russia and the US also have a long history of negotiations during Cold War-era conflicts, including those beyond their borders, and reaching agreements.
But Mikhailov argues that if the US truly wants a quick Ukraine peace deal with Russia, it would have already been done.
"The Americans find it advantageous to keep Ukraine as a factor destabilizing Russia’s borders, and more broadly, as a lever of pressure on Russia,"
the pundit says.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has previously stressed that Russia values US mediation but it is guided by its own national interests, with all agreements needing legal validation.