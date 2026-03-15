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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260315/trump-admits-zelensky-complicating-ukrainian-settlement-deal-1123826155.html
Trump Admits Zelensky Complicating Ukrainian Settlement Deal
Trump Admits Zelensky Complicating Ukrainian Settlement Deal
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said that it was easier to negotiate a Ukrainian settlement with Russian President Vladimir Putin than with Volodymyr Zelensky.
2026-03-15T03:59+0000
2026-03-15T04:13+0000
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"Far more difficult to make a deal with [Zelensky than with Putin]," Trump said in a phone interview with NBC News. He also promised to reinstate oil-related sanctions against Russia after energy prices, which had risen due to the US attack on Iran, stabilize."[The sanctions will] go back as soon as the crisis is over," Trump said in an interview with NBC News regarding the sanctions imposed in connection with the Ukrainian conflict.Trump explained the current partial sanctions relief by saying he wants affordable oil for the world.Putin and Trump held a phone conversation on Monday, during which they discussed, among other things, possible solutions to the Ukrainian settlement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260310/putin-conveys-to-trump-proposals-for-resolving-crisis-around-iran---kremlin-1123801440.html
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trump on zelensky, trump-putin relations, us-ukraine relations, does zelensky want peace, russia sanctions
trump on zelensky, trump-putin relations, us-ukraine relations, does zelensky want peace, russia sanctions

Trump Admits Zelensky Complicating Ukrainian Settlement Deal

03:59 GMT 15.03.2026 (Updated: 04:13 GMT 15.03.2026)
© AP Photo / Evan VucciPresident Donald Trump speaks to House Republican lawmakers during their annual policy retreat, Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, in Washington
President Donald Trump speaks to House Republican lawmakers during their annual policy retreat, Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.03.2026
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
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US President Donald Trump said that it was easier to negotiate a Ukrainian settlement with Russian President Vladimir Putin than with Volodymyr Zelensky.
"Far more difficult to make a deal with [Zelensky than with Putin]," Trump said in a phone interview with NBC News.
"I’m surprised that Zelensky doesn’t want to make a deal. Tell Zelensky to make a deal because Putin’s willing to make a deal," he added.
He also promised to reinstate oil-related sanctions against Russia after energy prices, which had risen due to the US attack on Iran, stabilize.
US President Donald Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin on the tarmac after they arrived to attend a meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, the United States. August 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.03.2026
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Putin Conveys Proposals to Trump for Resolving Iran Crisis - Kremlin
10 March, 10:14 GMT
"[The sanctions will] go back as soon as the crisis is over," Trump said in an interview with NBC News regarding the sanctions imposed in connection with the Ukrainian conflict.
Trump explained the current partial sanctions relief by saying he wants affordable oil for the world.
Putin and Trump held a phone conversation on Monday, during which they discussed, among other things, possible solutions to the Ukrainian settlement.
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