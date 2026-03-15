https://sputnikglobe.com/20260315/trump-urges-countries-importing-oil-through-strait-of-hormuz-to-secure-strait-1123826450.html

Trump Urges Countries Importing Oil Through Strait of Hormuz to Secure Strait

Trump Urges Countries Importing Oil Through Strait of Hormuz to Secure Strait

Sputnik International

US President Donald called on countries receiving oil through the Strait of Hormuz to ensure security of the strait, promising US assistance and coordination.

2026-03-15T03:17+0000

2026-03-15T03:17+0000

2026-03-15T04:18+0000

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strait of hormuz

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oil trade

oil exports

oil supplies

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"Countries of the World that receive Oil through the Hormuz Strait must take care of that passage, and we will help — A LOT!" Trump said on on Truth Social. The US president also promised that Washington will coordinate "with those Countries so that everything goes quickly, smoothly, and well." "This should have always been a team effort, and now it will be — It will bring the World together toward Harmony, Security, and Everlasting Peace!" Trump added.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.The US and Israel initially claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran's nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran.Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on the first day of the military operation. The Islamic Republic declared 40 days of mourning.Russian President Vladimir Putin described Khamenei's assassination as a cynical violation of international law. The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the US-Israeli operation and called for an immediate de-escalation and an end to hostilities.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260313/us-navy-may-escort-ships-in-strait-of-hormuz-as-part-of-international-coalition---bessent-1123816833.html

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strait of hormuz

iran

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trump on truth social, us hormuz blockade, us-iran war, iran-us war, will us force open the hormuz strait