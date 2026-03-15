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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260315/trump-urges-countries-importing-oil-through-strait-of-hormuz-to-secure-strait-1123826450.html
Trump Urges Countries Importing Oil Through Strait of Hormuz to Secure Strait
Trump Urges Countries Importing Oil Through Strait of Hormuz to Secure Strait
Sputnik International
US President Donald called on countries receiving oil through the Strait of Hormuz to ensure security of the strait, promising US assistance and coordination.
2026-03-15T03:17+0000
2026-03-15T04:18+0000
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"Countries of the World that receive Oil through the Hormuz Strait must take care of that passage, and we will help — A LOT!" Trump said on on Truth Social. The US president also promised that Washington will coordinate "with those Countries so that everything goes quickly, smoothly, and well." "This should have always been a team effort, and now it will be — It will bring the World together toward Harmony, Security, and Everlasting Peace!" Trump added.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.The US and Israel initially claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran's nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran.Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on the first day of the military operation. The Islamic Republic declared 40 days of mourning.Russian President Vladimir Putin described Khamenei's assassination as a cynical violation of international law. The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the US-Israeli operation and called for an immediate de-escalation and an end to hostilities.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260313/us-navy-may-escort-ships-in-strait-of-hormuz-as-part-of-international-coalition---bessent-1123816833.html
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trump on truth social, us hormuz blockade, us-iran war, iran-us war, will us force open the hormuz strait
trump on truth social, us hormuz blockade, us-iran war, iran-us war, will us force open the hormuz strait

Trump Urges Countries Importing Oil Through Strait of Hormuz to Secure Strait

03:17 GMT 15.03.2026 (Updated: 04:18 GMT 15.03.2026)
© SputnikThe Strait of Hormuz
The Strait of Hormuz - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.03.2026
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US President Donald called on countries receiving oil through the Strait of Hormuz to ensure security of the strait, promising US assistance and coordination.
"Countries of the World that receive Oil through the Hormuz Strait must take care of that passage, and we will help — A LOT!" Trump said on on Truth Social.
The US president also promised that Washington will coordinate "with those Countries so that everything goes quickly, smoothly, and well."
"This should have always been a team effort, and now it will be — It will bring the World together toward Harmony, Security, and Everlasting Peace!" Trump added.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent testifies before the House Committee on Appropriations, Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government, oversight hearing of the U.S. Department of the Treasury on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 6, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.03.2026
World
US Navy May Escort Ships in Strait of Hormuz as Part of International Coalition - Bessent
13 March, 03:16 GMT
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
The US and Israel initially claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran's nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on the first day of the military operation. The Islamic Republic declared 40 days of mourning.
Russian President Vladimir Putin described Khamenei's assassination as a cynical violation of international law. The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the US-Israeli operation and called for an immediate de-escalation and an end to hostilities.
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