https://sputnikglobe.com/20260316/iran-to-fight-us-until-trump-realizes-conflict-with-iran-was-mistake--top-diplomat-1123831674.html
Iran to Fight US Until Trump Realizes Conflict With Iran Was Mistake – Top Diplomat
Iran to Fight US Until Trump Realizes Conflict With Iran Was Mistake – Top Diplomat
Sputnik International
Iran will continue to resist attack by the US armed forces until US President Donald Trump realizes that the conflict he initiated was a mistake and must never be repeated, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Monday.
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"Iran has neither sought a truce nor talks. Such claims are delusional. Our Powerful Armed Forces will keep firing until POTUS realizes that illegal war he's imposing on both Americans and Iranians is wrong and must never be repeated. Victims must also be compensated," Araghchi wrote on X. The US and Israel initially claimed their “preemptive” attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran’s nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on the first day of the military operation. The Islamic Republic declared 40 days of mourning.
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Iran to Fight US Until Trump Realizes Conflict With Iran Was Mistake – Top Diplomat
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran will continue to resist attack by the US armed forces until US President Donald Trump realizes that the conflict he initiated was a mistake and must never be repeated, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Monday.
"Iran has neither sought a truce nor talks. Such claims are delusional. Our Powerful Armed Forces will keep firing until POTUS realizes that illegal war he's imposing on both Americans and Iranians is wrong and must never be repeated. Victims must also be compensated," Araghchi wrote on X.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
The US and Israel initially claimed their “preemptive” attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran’s nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on the first day of the military operation. The Islamic Republic declared 40 days of mourning.