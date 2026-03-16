https://sputnikglobe.com/20260316/lavrov-says-fate-of-nuclear-nonproliferation-regime-of-serious-concern-1123832577.html

Lavrov Says Fate of Nuclear Nonproliferation Regime of Serious Concern

Lavrov Says Fate of Nuclear Nonproliferation Regime of Serious Concern

Sputnik International

The fate of the nuclear nonproliferation regime is of serious concern, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

2026-03-16T11:18+0000

2026-03-16T11:18+0000

2026-03-16T12:22+0000

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"This year's discussions will take place against the backdrop of acute military and political crises in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf. The fate of the nuclear nonproliferation regime is of serious concern," Lavorv said in a video address to the participants of the Moscow Nonproliferation Conference.There is also still no prospects for the entry into force of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, the minister said, adding that the United States has not yet clarified what President Donald Trump meant by giving instructions about the resumption of nuclear tests.On IranRussia sees no signs of improvement in the US-Israeli military conflict with Iran, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.Russia calls for the cessation of hostilities in the Middle East and the start of negotiations, Lavrov said.The countries that planned the attack on Iran expected to conquer the country in a day, now they began to realize how wrong they were, the minister said.Russia is ready to facilitate a peace settlement of the US-Israeli conflict with Iran if requested, as well as has capabilities for that, the minister said.On Russia-Kenya RelationsLavrov said that he discussed with Kenya's Foreign Minister Musalia Mudavadi security cooperation, including the supply of appropriate equipment.Lavrov also said that during talks with Kenyan Foreign Minister Musalia Mudavadi, the two sides discussed expanding joint projects in nuclear energy and space exploration.The next Russia-Africa summit will be held in Moscow in October, Kenyan Foreign Minister Musalia Mudavadi said on Monday.

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russia, lavrov, nonproliferation, concern, foreign minister, us, iran, israel, war, conflict, kenya