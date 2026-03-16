Kremlin: Trump's Call for Deal Demonstrates Ukraine Is Stalling
10:10 GMT 16.03.2026 (Updated: 10:47 GMT 16.03.2026)
© Sputnik / Natalia SeliverstovaThe Vodovzvodnaya Tower of the Moscow Kremlin. In the background is the high-rise building of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump's calls for Volodymyr Zelensky to make a deal confirm that it is the Ukrainian side that is mainly stalling the conflict settlement process, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday.
On Sunday, Financial Times reported, citing officials, that the peace process in Ukraine had allegedly stalled because Trump had lost interest in it. Peskov said that he saw these reports, noting that the US president's statements indicate otherwise.
"Judging by the statements, president Trump did not lose any interest. Moreover, he strongly recommends that president Zelenskyy make a deal. And it follows from these statements that it is the Ukrainian side that is the main obstacle in the negotiation process," Peskov told reporters.
Russia believes that a new round of negotiations on Ukraine may take place in the foreseeable future, Peskov also said.
"We believe that this [a new round of negotiations on Ukraine] will be possible in the foreseeable future," Peskov told reporters.
Russia is waiting for a new round of negotiations on Ukraine, but the place and time have not yet been determined for obvious reasons, the official said, adding that US negotiators have different priorities now and they have lot of work to do in other areas.
On Iran
Peskov declined to comment on reports that Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei had allegedly arrived in Moscow for medical treatment.
"You know... we do not comment on such reports," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether the Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Jarida's report that Khamenei had been secretly flown to Moscow for treatment was accurate.
Other Statements
Peskov called on Monday Volodymyr Zelenskyy's decision to impose sanctions against Russian Paralympians absurd.
The Russian team finished third in the medal standings at the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games in Italy. The Russian team, which included six athletes, won 12 medals: eight gold, one silver, and three bronze. On Sunday, Zelenskyy's office published a decree imposing sanctions on 10 Russian Paralympians on its website.
"Of course, these are yet more absurd actions by the Kiev regime, which cannot cast any shadow on the successful performance of our athletes at the Paralympics," Peskov told reporters, calling Russian Paralympians heroes of the country.
Russia President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed on Monday, Peskov said.
"As soon as possible, we will share with you information about the telephone conversation that president Putin had with the prime minister of Ethiopia. This phone conversation has just taken place," Peskov told reporters.
Yesterday, 11:58 GMT
Russia President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed and discussed topical issues of cooperation in politics and economics, the Kremlin said.
"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed. Topical issues of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic and humanitarian fields were discussed in line with the agreements reached following Abiy Ahmed's visit to Moscow in September 2025," the Kremlin said in a statement.
The parties also confirmed their mutual commitment to strengthening friendly bilateral relations, the statement read.