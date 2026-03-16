https://sputnikglobe.com/20260316/trumps-calls-on-zelensky-to-make-deal-confirm-it-is-ukrainian-side-that-stalls-settlement---kremlin-1123832062.html

Kremlin: Trump's Call for Deal Demonstrates Ukraine Is Stalling

Kremlin: Trump's Call for Deal Demonstrates Ukraine Is Stalling

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump's calls for Volodymyr Zelensky to make a deal confirm that it is the Ukrainian side that is mainly stalling the conflict settlement process, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday.

2026-03-16T10:10+0000

2026-03-16T10:10+0000

2026-03-16T10:47+0000

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On Sunday, Financial Times reported, citing officials, that the peace process in Ukraine had allegedly stalled because Trump had lost interest in it. Peskov said that he saw these reports, noting that the US president's statements indicate otherwise.Russia believes that a new round of negotiations on Ukraine may take place in the foreseeable future, Peskov also said. Russia is waiting for a new round of negotiations on Ukraine, but the place and time have not yet been determined for obvious reasons, the official said, adding that US negotiators have different priorities now and they have lot of work to do in other areas.On IranPeskov declined to comment on reports that Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei had allegedly arrived in Moscow for medical treatment.Other StatementsPeskov called on Monday Volodymyr Zelenskyy's decision to impose sanctions against Russian Paralympians absurd.Russia President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed on Monday, Peskov said.Russia President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed and discussed topical issues of cooperation in politics and economics, the Kremlin said.The parties also confirmed their mutual commitment to strengthening friendly bilateral relations, the statement read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260315/talks-on-ukraine-on-hold-as-us-has-other-priorities---kremlin-1123828472.html

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