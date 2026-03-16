https://sputnikglobe.com/20260316/mapping-global-oil-lifelines--1123834113.html

Mapping Global Oil Lifelines

Mapping Global Oil Lifelines

Sputnik International

On February 28, the US and Israel struck targets in Iran, prompting Iranian retaliation against Israeli territory and US military facilities in the region. The escalating conflict later let to the halted traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital conduit for Persian Gulf oil and LNG, disrupting regional exports and production.

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2026-03-16T15:39+0000

2026-03-16T15:39+0000

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strait of hormuz

persian gulf

oil

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Check out Sputnik's infographic to see how the Strait of Hormuz, the Cape of Good Hope, the Strait of Malacca, and other critical passages rank in terms of global seaborne oil trade share.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260316/trump-calls-on-european-arab-allies-to-do-more-to-open-strait-of-hormuz---white-house-1123833261.html

strait of hormuz

persian gulf

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strait of hormuz, persian gulf, oil