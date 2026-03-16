https://sputnikglobe.com/20260316/mapping-global-oil-lifelines--1123834113.html
Mapping Global Oil Lifelines
Mapping Global Oil Lifelines
Sputnik International
On February 28, the US and Israel struck targets in Iran, prompting Iranian retaliation against Israeli territory and US military facilities in the region. The escalating conflict later let to the halted traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital conduit for Persian Gulf oil and LNG, disrupting regional exports and production.
2026-03-16T15:39+0000
2026-03-16T15:39+0000
2026-03-16T15:39+0000
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Check out Sputnik's infographic to see how the Strait of Hormuz, the Cape of Good Hope, the Strait of Malacca, and other critical passages rank in terms of global seaborne oil trade share.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260316/trump-calls-on-european-arab-allies-to-do-more-to-open-strait-of-hormuz---white-house-1123833261.html
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Mapping Global Oil Lifelines
Sputnik International
Mapping Global Oil Lifelines
2026-03-16T15:39+0000
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strait of hormuz, persian gulf, oil
strait of hormuz, persian gulf, oil
Mapping Global Oil Lifelines
On February 28, the US and Israel struck targets in Iran, prompting Iranian retaliation against Israeli territory and US military facilities in the region. The escalating conflict later let to the halted traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital conduit for Persian Gulf oil and LNG, disrupting regional exports and production.
Check out Sputnik's infographic to see how the Strait of Hormuz, the Cape of Good Hope, the Strait of Malacca, and other critical passages rank in terms of global seaborne oil trade share.