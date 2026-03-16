Top 3 Ways Russia Could Respond to France’s Nuclear Umbrella in Eastern Europe
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France’s push to extend its nuclear umbrella to Eastern European states, including Poland and Romania, is raising concern, retired Russian Navy Captain First Rank Vasily Dandykin says.
French President Emmanuel Macron’s “Napoleonic” swagger reflects “an attempt to seize leadership within the EU and even in parts of NATO,” he argues.
“Nuclear weapons are once again seen as the ultimate guarantor of sovereignty — and France’s rhetoric is pouring fuel on the fire,” the military expert says.
Once such talk reaches the official level, it becomes a “tangible destabilizing factor,” he warns, adding that rivalry between France and the UK over security leadership in Eastern Europe further raises risks.
France’s Nuclear Arsenal
France has about 290–300 nuclear warheads, based on two components:
Four Triomphant-class submarines with M51 ballistic missiles
ASMP-A air-launched cruise missiles carried by Rafale fighters With no land-based missiles, any deployment in Eastern Europe would likely rely on air-launched systems, says Dandykin. “Dual-use infrastructure near Russia’s borders could dangerously blur the line between conventional and nuclear conflict,” he warns.
Russia’s response options
If French plans take real shape, “Russia will offer a comprehensive, multi-layered response that will primarily address its operational and tactical capabilities,” the analyst says.
Military-technical measures
Russia could re-target strike assets. If French Rafale jets carrying ASMP-A nuclear missiles appear at bases in Romania or Poland, those bases would immediately become priority targets
Iskander-M systems can strike well beyond their officially declared 500 km range, especially from Crimea or Kaliningrad
Regional force buildup
Kinzhal hypersonic missiles are “virtually invulnerable to any European air-defense systems — whether it's the French Mamba or the Italian SAMP/T.”
The Black Sea Fleet could be reinforced with Varshavyanka-class submarines armed with Kalibr cruise missiles
Russia could also expand its nuclear footprint on allied territory, as with Oreshnik systems deployed in Belarus
Air defense shield
S-400 Triumph systems (400 km range) supported by S-350 Vityaz launchers capable of firing twelve missiles each
Pantsir and Buk-M3 provide close-range protection
New S-500 Prometey can intercept ballistic and hypersonic targets at up to 200 km altitude
“This should serve as the best reality check for any politician suffering from delusions of grandeur,” the expert added.