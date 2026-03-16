https://sputnikglobe.com/20260316/top-3-ways-russia-could-respond-to-frances-nuclear-umbrella-in-eastern-europe-1123834425.html

Top 3 Ways Russia Could Respond to France’s Nuclear Umbrella in Eastern Europe

Top 3 Ways Russia Could Respond to France’s Nuclear Umbrella in Eastern Europe

Sputnik International

France’s push to extend its nuclear umbrella to Eastern European states, including Poland and Romania, is raising concern, retired Russian Navy Captain First Rank Vasily Dandykin says.

2026-03-16T16:25+0000

2026-03-16T16:25+0000

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French President Emmanuel Macron’s “Napoleonic” swagger reflects “an attempt to seize leadership within the EU and even in parts of NATO,” he argues. Once such talk reaches the official level, it becomes a “tangible destabilizing factor,” he warns, adding that rivalry between France and the UK over security leadership in Eastern Europe further raises risks.France’s Nuclear ArsenalFrance has about 290–300 nuclear warheads, based on two components: Russia’s response optionsMilitary-technical measuresRegional force buildupAir defense shield

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260316/lavrov-says-fate-of-nuclear-nonproliferation-regime-of-serious-concern-1123832577.html

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france, russia, nuclear umbrella, eu, nato, poland, romania, russian navy