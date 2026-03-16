https://sputnikglobe.com/20260316/trump-warns-nato-faces-very-bad-future-if-allies-dont-help-in-hormuz--reports-1123830353.html

Trump Warns NATO Faces 'Very Bad Future' if Allies Don’t Help in Hormuz — Reports

Trump Warns NATO Faces 'Very Bad Future' if Allies Don’t Help in Hormuz — Reports

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump warned that NATO could face a “very bad” future if US allies fail to assist Washington in reopening the Strait of Hormuz, according to an interview with The Financial Times.

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“It’s only appropriate that people who are the beneficiaries of the Strait will help to make sure that nothing bad happens there,” Trump told the FT, arguing that Europe and China depend heavily on Gulf oil.He added that a lack of support from allies would have consequences for the alliance. Trump also criticized what he described as insufficient support from some partners. According to The Financial Times, Trump has urged countries including China, France, Japan, South Korea and the UK to join efforts to secure the shipping route through which roughly a fifth of the world’s oil passes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260316/us-seeking-allies-to-police-the-strait-of-hormuz--trump--1123829847.html

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war of choice, war of aggression, war on iran, us-iran war, war on iran, us-israel-iran war, strait closed, war in iran, strait of hormuz