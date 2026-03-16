https://sputnikglobe.com/20260316/us-seeking-allies-to-police-the-strait-of-hormuz--trump--1123829847.html

US Seeking Allies to 'Police' the Strait of Hormuz — Trump

US Seeking Allies to 'Police' the Strait of Hormuz — Trump

Sputnik International

President Donald Trump said the United States is discussing cooperation with other countries on “policing” the Strait of Hormuz, speaking aboard Air Force One.

2026-03-16T05:01+0000

2026-03-16T05:01+0000

2026-03-16T05:01+0000

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“We are talking to other countries about working with us on the policing of the Strait. And I think we're getting good response,” Trump said.He added that the US Navy and its partners could help keep the waterway open, saying:The US leader added that it was too early to say which countries will join the security arrangements, as discussions were ongoing.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260304/strait-of-hormuz-closure-severing-global-energys-most-crucial-artery-1123762428.html

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war of choice, war of aggression, war on iran, us-iran war, war on iran, us-israel-iran war, strait closed, war in iran, strait of hormuz