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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260316/us-seeking-allies-to-police-the-strait-of-hormuz--trump--1123829847.html
US Seeking Allies to 'Police' the Strait of Hormuz — Trump
US Seeking Allies to 'Police' the Strait of Hormuz — Trump
Sputnik International
President Donald Trump said the United States is discussing cooperation with other countries on “policing” the Strait of Hormuz, speaking aboard Air Force One.
2026-03-16T05:01+0000
2026-03-16T05:01+0000
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“We are talking to other countries about working with us on the policing of the Strait. And I think we're getting good response,” Trump said.He added that the US Navy and its partners could help keep the waterway open, saying:The US leader added that it was too early to say which countries will join the security arrangements, as discussions were ongoing.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260304/strait-of-hormuz-closure-severing-global-energys-most-crucial-artery-1123762428.html
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US Seeking Allies to 'Police' the Strait of Hormuz — Trump

05:01 GMT 16.03.2026
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinPresident Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One, Sunday, March 15, 2026, en route from West Palm Beach, Fla. to Joint Base Andrews, Md.
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One, Sunday, March 15, 2026, en route from West Palm Beach, Fla. to Joint Base Andrews, Md. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.03.2026
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
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President Donald Trump said the United States is discussing cooperation with other countries on “policing” the Strait of Hormuz, speaking aboard Air Force One.
“We are talking to other countries about working with us on the policing of the Strait. And I think we're getting good response,” Trump said.
"About seven," he told reporters, indicating the number of countries with which the United States was discussing the possibility of joining in security in the Strait of Hormuz.
He added that the US Navy and its partners could help keep the waterway open, saying:
“It'd be interesting to see what country wouldn't help us with a very small endeavor, which is just keeping the Strait open.”
The US leader added that it was too early to say which countries will join the security arrangements, as discussions were ongoing.
Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has nearly halted - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.03.2026
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