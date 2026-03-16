https://sputnikglobe.com/20260316/uk-resists-sending-warships-to-hormuz-mission-sought-by-trump--reports-1123830507.html
UK Resists Sending Warships to Hormuz Mission Sought by Trump — Reports
UK Resists Sending Warships to Hormuz Mission Sought by Trump — Reports
Sputnik International
Britain is not prepared to send warships to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, despite US President Donald Trump’s call for allies to join a naval effort, The Telegraph reported.
2026-03-16T05:17+0000
2026-03-16T05:17+0000
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UK ministers said they are still considering other options, including mine-hunting drones, but have not committed naval vessels to the operation.According to The Telegraph, France, Germany and South Korea have also signalled reluctance to take part, as concerns grow internationally about the risks of further escalation in the conflict. The report said oil prices have already jumped to about $106 a barrel, reflecting fears of disruption to shipping through the waterway, which carries roughly a fifth of global oil supplies.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260316/us-seeking-allies-to-police-the-strait-of-hormuz--trump--1123829847.html
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war of choice, war of aggression, war on iran, us-iran war, war on iran, us-israel-iran war, strait closed, war in iran, strait of hormuz, uk, british forces
war of choice, war of aggression, war on iran, us-iran war, war on iran, us-israel-iran war, strait closed, war in iran, strait of hormuz, uk, british forces
UK Resists Sending Warships to Hormuz Mission Sought by Trump — Reports
Britain is not prepared to send warships to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, despite US President Donald Trump’s call for allies to join a naval effort, The Telegraph reported.
UK ministers said they are still considering other options, including mine-hunting drones, but have not committed naval vessels to the operation.
According to The Telegraph, France, Germany and South Korea have also signalled reluctance to take part, as concerns grow internationally about the risks of further escalation in the conflict.
The report said oil prices have already jumped to about $106 a barrel, reflecting fears of disruption to shipping through the waterway, which carries roughly a fifth of global oil supplies.