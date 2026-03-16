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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260316/us-used-10-of-ready-to-fire-tomahawk-arsenal-in-first-3-days-of-iran-operation---reports-1123834263.html
US Used 10% of Ready-to-Fire Tomahawk Arsenal in First 3 Days of Iran Operation - Reports
US Used 10% of Ready-to-Fire Tomahawk Arsenal in First 3 Days of Iran Operation - Reports
Sputnik International
The US Navy launched about 10% of its ready-to-fire Tomahawk missile arsenal during the first three days of the military operation against Iran, The National Interest magazine reported on Monday.
2026-03-16T16:04+0000
2026-03-16T16:04+0000
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This represents roughly 400 missiles, a significant expenditure that exceeds the total number of Tomahawks produced over the past five years, the report said. The fact reportedly raised concerns about potential stockpile depletion. The outlet added that producing a single missile takes one and a half to two years, with historical annual production maintained at around 90 missiles. Each missile costs $2-4 million, the report said. Production is complex due to supply issues, as only a few specialized domestic companies manufacture the components, many of which coming from single-source suppliers. Thus, missile production becomes fully dependent on these firms' capacity functions. The US and Israel initially claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran's nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on the first day of the military operation. The Islamic Republic declared 40 days of mourning.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260316/iran-to-fight-us-until-trump-realizes-conflict-with-iran-was-mistake--top-diplomat-1123831674.html
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US Used 10% of Ready-to-Fire Tomahawk Arsenal in First 3 Days of Iran Operation - Reports

16:04 GMT 16.03.2026
© AP Photo / Lt. j.g. Matthew Daniels/U.S. NavyIn this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) fires a Tomahawk land attack missile Saturday, April 14, 2018, as part of the military response to Syria's alleged use of chemical weapons on April 7.
In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) fires a Tomahawk land attack missile Saturday, April 14, 2018, as part of the military response to Syria's alleged use of chemical weapons on April 7. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.03.2026
© AP Photo / Lt. j.g. Matthew Daniels/U.S. Navy
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Navy launched about 10% of its ready-to-fire Tomahawk missile arsenal during the first three days of the military operation against Iran, The National Interest magazine reported on Monday.
This represents roughly 400 missiles, a significant expenditure that exceeds the total number of Tomahawks produced over the past five years, the report said. The fact reportedly raised concerns about potential stockpile depletion.
The outlet added that producing a single missile takes one and a half to two years, with historical annual production maintained at around 90 missiles. Each missile costs $2-4 million, the report said.
Production is complex due to supply issues, as only a few specialized domestic companies manufacture the components, many of which coming from single-source suppliers. Thus, missile production becomes fully dependent on these firms' capacity functions.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.

The US and Israel initially claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran's nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on the first day of the military operation. The Islamic Republic declared 40 days of mourning.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi listens to speeches as he attends the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation meeting, in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, June 21, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.03.2026
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Iran to Fight US Until Trump Realizes Conflict With Iran Was Mistake – Top Diplomat
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