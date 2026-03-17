https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/death-toll-from-pakistans-attack-on-afghanistan-reaches-400-another-250-injured--reports-1123835506.html
Death Toll From Pakistan's Attack on Afghanistan Reaches 400, Another 250 Injured- Reports
Death Toll From Pakistan's Attack on Afghanistan Reaches 400, Another 250 Injured- Reports
Sputnik International
The death toll from Pakistan's attack on Afghanistan has reached 400, with another 250 people being injured, the Tolo News portal reported on Tuesday, citing Hamdullah Fitrat, the deputy spokesman of the Afghan government.
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On Monday evening, the news portal reported that explosions and gunfire were heard in various parts of Kabul. Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that Pakistan had struck a rehabilitation center in the capital and promised that the attack would not go unanswered.Pakistan’s state broadcaster said its recent airstrikes in Afghanistan targeted Taliban military facilities, rejecting claims that a rehabilitation hospital was hit. According to Pakistan TV, strikes in Kabul and Nangarhar destroyed “ammunition storage” and “technical support infrastructure,” with footage showing secondary explosions.
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Death Toll From Pakistan's Attack on Afghanistan Reaches 400, Another 250 Injured- Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The death toll from Pakistan's attack on Afghanistan has reached 400, with another 250 people being injured, the Tolo News portal reported on Tuesday, citing Hamdullah Fitrat, the deputy spokesman of the Afghan government.
On Monday evening, the news portal reported that explosions and gunfire were heard in various parts of Kabul. Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that Pakistan had struck a rehabilitation center in the capital and promised that the attack would not go unanswered.
Pakistan’s state broadcaster said its recent airstrikes in Afghanistan targeted Taliban military facilities, rejecting claims that a rehabilitation hospital was hit.
According to Pakistan TV, strikes in Kabul and Nangarhar destroyed “ammunition storage” and “technical support infrastructure,” with footage showing secondary explosions.
12 October 2025, 10:51 GMT