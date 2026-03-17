https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/kathmandu-students-join-sputnikpro-for-first-time-1123836325.html

Kathmandu Students Join SputnikPro For First Time

Kathmandu Students Join SputnikPro For First Time

Sputnik International

Kathmandu students join SputnikPro for the first time The Sputnik international news agency and radio hosted a SputnikPro project session for the first time for students of Tribhuvan University, the largest university in Nepal.

2026-03-17T08:32+0000

2026-03-17T08:32+0000

2026-03-17T08:32+0000

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kathmandu

nepal

russia

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lecture

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During the session, Vasily Pushkov, director of international cooperation, spoke to students about Russian media approaches to international information engagement, as well as the role of professional journalism in shaping the modern global agenda.Prof. Kundan Aryal, head of the Central Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at Tribhuvan University, thanked Sputnik for the lecture, expressing his hope for further collaboration: “Today, our students had the opportunity to learn about the specifics of international media development from Sputnik’s perspective. We look forward to continuing our cooperation so that our colleagues from Russia can also learn more about our vision of the global information agenda.”Tribhuvan University is a public non-profit educational institution located in Kathmandu. Nepal’s oldest and largest university, it is central to the development of the national education system. The university offers a wide range of educational programs across the humanities and technical disciplines, placing strong emphasis on efforts to expand international academic ties and cooperation with global educational and research centers.SputnikPro is an educational project created by Sputnik international news agency and radio for journalists, students of relevant academic programs, press service personnel, and media managers. The initiative focuses on exchanging professional experience and developing international professional connections. Project modules are conducted by Sputnik media managers and other leading Russian experts. The sessions address various aspects of modern journalism, including multimedia content production, social media management, and strategies for driving traffic to news platforms, among other topics. Since 2018, in-person meetings have taken place in 24 countries, while online sessions have reached more than 80 states. To date, over 12,700 people have participated in the SputnikPro program.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260219/sputnikpro-continues-engagement-with-daffodil-university--1123658887.html

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sputnikpro holds lecture, nepal’s tribhuvan university, the sputnik international news agency and radio