https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/military-officials-present-trump-with-options-for-ending-war-with-iran---reports-1123835981.html

Military Officials Present Trump With Options for Ending War With Iran - Reports

Military Officials Present Trump With Options for Ending War With Iran - Reports

Sputnik International

Military officials have presented US President Donald Trump with options for ending the conflict with Iran should the American leader decide to do so, the NBC News broadcaster reported, citing sources.

2026-03-17T05:14+0000

2026-03-17T05:14+0000

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Daily war planning includes options for both winding down the conflict and escalating it if the White House attempts to increase pressure on Iran, the report said on Monday. Trump’s advisors, who advocate for an end to the conflict, are concerned about the global economic instability the conflict has provoked, the report read, adding that the duration of the war "could change every day." On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. The US and Israel initially claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran’s nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on the first day of the military operation. The Islamic Republic declared 40 days of mourning. Russian President Vladimir Putin described Khamenei’s assassination as a cynical violation of international law. The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the US-Israeli operation and called for an immediate de-escalation and an end to hostilities.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260316/iran-war-exposes-limits-of-us-military-power-journalist-1123834920.html

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