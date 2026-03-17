https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/russias-foreign-trade-surplus-in-goods-in-january-down-to-66bln---central-bank-1123841508.html

Russia's Foreign Trade Surplus in Goods in January Down to $6.6Bln - Central Bank

Russia's Foreign Trade Surplus in Goods in January Down to $6.6Bln - Central Bank

Sputnik International

The surplus of Russia's foreign trade in goods in January decreased to $6.6 billion, compared to $7.4 billion a year earlier, the Russian Central Bank said on Tuesday.

2026-03-17T15:06+0000

2026-03-17T15:06+0000

2026-03-17T15:06+0000

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"The surplus in the balance of foreign trade in goods amounted to $6.6 billion (the revised figure for December 2025 was $9.8 billion; the revised figure for January 2025 was $7.4 billion). The decrease in the figure in January 2026 compared to January 2025 was due to a more significant reduction in goods exports compared to imports," the statement read. Russia's current balance of payments surplus in January decreased to $0.4 billion from $2.8 billion one year earlier, the Central Bank added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251224/russia-carries-out-about-87-of-trade-with-non-western-countries---deputy-prime-minister-1123355227.html

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