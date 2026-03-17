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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/ukraine-continues-futile-resistance-instead-of-opening-way-to-peace-process---kremlin-1123837989.html
Ukraine Continues Futile Resistance Instead of Opening Way to Peace Process - Kremlin
Ukraine Continues Futile Resistance Instead of Opening Way to Peace Process - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Kiev continues its futile resistance instead of making a responsible decision and opening the way to the peace process, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
2026-03-17T11:24+0000
2026-03-17T11:24+0000
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"The Kiev regime continues its absolutely futile resistance instead of making the necessary, responsible decision and opening the way for the peace process to continue," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the Ukrainian armed forces' attempts to attack Russian regions with drones. The Russian armed forces continue the special military operation and will further ensure the security of Russian regions, the spokesman added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260223/nato-must-return-to-1997-borders-for-peace-in-ukraine---finnish-politician-1123674041.html
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ukraine continues futile resistance, peace process, opening the way to the peace process, ukraine continues
ukraine continues futile resistance, peace process, opening the way to the peace process, ukraine continues

Ukraine Continues Futile Resistance Instead of Opening Way to Peace Process - Kremlin

11:24 GMT 17.03.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman near Krasnoarmeysk
A Russian serviceman near Krasnoarmeysk - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.03.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kiev continues its futile resistance instead of making a responsible decision and opening the way to the peace process, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"The Kiev regime continues its absolutely futile resistance instead of making the necessary, responsible decision and opening the way for the peace process to continue," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the Ukrainian armed forces' attempts to attack Russian regions with drones.
The Russian armed forces continue the special military operation and will further ensure the security of Russian regions, the spokesman added.
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