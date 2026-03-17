https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/us-was-unprepared-for-scale-of-iranian-drone-threat---reports-1123841357.html
US Was Unprepared for Scale of Iranian Drone Threat - Reports
US Was Unprepared for Scale of Iranian Drone Threat - Reports
Sputnik International
The United States was not prepared for the scale of an Iranian drone threat it has faced in the region after launching a military campaign against the Islamic Republic, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
2026-03-17T15:04+0000
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The key obstacle was Congress, which did not support accelerating counter-drone purchases and innovations quickly enough, a US official said. However, some sources said the US was adequately prepared to counter drones, citing ongoing cooperation with Ukrainian and European partners in recent years, the broadcaster said. In addition, the US has also been monitoring the conflict in Ukraine. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. The US and Israel initially claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran's nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on the first day of the military operation. The Islamic Republic declared 40 days of mourning. Russian President Vladimir Putin described Khamenei's assassination as a cynical violation of international law. The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the US-Israeli operation and called for an immediate deescalation and an end to hostilities.
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scale of iranian drone threat, united states, launching a military campaign against the islamic republic
scale of iranian drone threat, united states, launching a military campaign against the islamic republic
US Was Unprepared for Scale of Iranian Drone Threat - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States was not prepared for the scale of an Iranian drone threat it has faced in the region after launching a military campaign against the Islamic Republic, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
The key obstacle was Congress, which did not support accelerating counter-drone purchases and innovations quickly enough, a US official said.
"Iran and other countries will be watching what happened and will be developing new tactics and new adaptations of drones … This dynamic of measure, counter-measure, counter-counter-measure will be seen here with drones, just as we saw with IEDs," the report said, citing a senior adviser with the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Mark Cancian.
However, some sources said the US was adequately prepared to counter drones
, citing ongoing cooperation with Ukrainian and European partners in recent years, the broadcaster said. In addition, the US has also been monitoring the conflict in Ukraine.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
The US and Israel initially claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran's nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on the first day of the military operation. The Islamic Republic declared 40 days of mourning.
Russian President Vladimir Putin described Khamenei's assassination as a cynical violation of international law. The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the US-Israeli operation and called for an immediate deescalation and an end to hostilities.