https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/fire-breaks-out-at-libyas-sharara-oilfield-oil-flows-redirected--reports-1123842001.html

Fire Breaks Out at Libya’s Sharara Oilfield, Oil Flows Redirected — Reports

Fire Breaks Out at Libya’s Sharara Oilfield, Oil Flows Redirected — Reports

Sputnik International

Libya’s National Oil Corporation said flows from the Sharara oilfield were rerouted through alternative pipelines after a fire caused by a leak on a crude export line, while production continues and no casualties were reported, according to Reuters.

2026-03-18T04:09+0000

2026-03-18T04:09+0000

2026-03-18T04:09+0000

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The company said the move would “significantly reduce losses,” with oil redirected via the El Feel pipeline to Mellitah port and to storage facilities in Zawiya. Engineers told Reuters that output was being gradually halted following an explosion, with maintenance expected to take around two days to assess the damage. Sharara, one of Libya’s largest oilfields, produces up to 320,000 barrels per day and has faced repeated disruptions since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230715/closure-of-libyas-major-oil-fields-threatening-domestic-production-1111891992.html

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