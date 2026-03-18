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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/fire-breaks-out-at-libyas-sharara-oilfield-oil-flows-redirected--reports-1123842001.html
Fire Breaks Out at Libya’s Sharara Oilfield, Oil Flows Redirected — Reports
Fire Breaks Out at Libya’s Sharara Oilfield, Oil Flows Redirected — Reports
Sputnik International
Libya’s National Oil Corporation said flows from the Sharara oilfield were rerouted through alternative pipelines after a fire caused by a leak on a crude export line, while production continues and no casualties were reported, according to Reuters.
2026-03-18T04:09+0000
2026-03-18T04:09+0000
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The company said the move would “significantly reduce losses,” with oil redirected via the El Feel pipeline to Mellitah port and to storage facilities in Zawiya. Engineers told Reuters that output was being gradually halted following an explosion, with maintenance expected to take around two days to assess the damage. Sharara, one of Libya’s largest oilfields, produces up to 320,000 barrels per day and has faced repeated disruptions since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230715/closure-of-libyas-major-oil-fields-threatening-domestic-production-1111891992.html
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Fire Breaks Out at Libya’s Sharara Oilfield, Oil Flows Redirected — Reports

04:09 GMT 18.03.2026
© AP Photo / David J. PhillipFile photo shows Marathon Oil's refinery in Texas City, Texas.
File photo shows Marathon Oil's refinery in Texas City, Texas. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.03.2026
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Libya’s National Oil Corporation said flows from the Sharara oilfield were rerouted through alternative pipelines after a fire caused by a leak on a crude export line, while production continues and no casualties were reported, according to Reuters.
The company said the move would “significantly reduce losses,” with oil redirected via the El Feel pipeline to Mellitah port and to storage facilities in Zawiya.
Engineers told Reuters that output was being gradually halted following an explosion, with maintenance expected to take around two days to assess the damage.
Sharara, one of Libya’s largest oilfields, produces up to 320,000 barrels per day and has faced repeated disruptions since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi.
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