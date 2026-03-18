https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/from-libya-to-iran-declining-west-seeks-to-re-colonize-resource-rich-nations--expert--1123848405.html

From Libya to Iran: Declining West Seeks to 'Re-colonize' Resource-Rich Nations – Expert

From Libya to Iran: Declining West Seeks to 'Re-colonize' Resource-Rich Nations – Expert

Sputnik International

The US has destroyed resource-rich countries able to chart an autonomous political path – with Libya as a glaring example, Dr Alexis Habiyaremye, a visiting professor with the University of Johannesburg, tells Sputnik.

2026-03-18T19:17+0000

2026-03-18T19:17+0000

2026-03-18T19:17+0000

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mohammed mossadegh

patrice lumumba

marco rubio

libya

russia

china

cia

us

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"The US has never been interested in promoting real democracy," says Habiyaremye. "The CIA coup against Iran’s Mohammed Mossadegh in 1953, the assassination of Patrice Lumumba in 1961, the coup against Salvatore Allende, are all examples of US deliberate attack on democratic governments."While US global power is obviously declining, it will not go down without a fight, the pundit stresses.The expert notes that the Global South should be ‘fully prepared’ to thwart any attempts at recolonization. By acting together, nations of the Global South stand a better chance.All resource-rich countries should be aware of this threat, as "the US considers all strategic resources anywhere in the world to be within its control."While the US is presently attacking Iran, it hasn't given up its plans to balkanize Russia and undermine China, Habiyaremye believes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/how-nato-turned-international-law-into-tool-to-destroy-libya-1123848172.html

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Ekaterina Blinova

libya war, muammar gaddafi, global south, western hegemony, western colonization, west is seeking to re-colonize global south nations, sovereignty, russia, iran war, oil and gas, cia regime changes