https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/from-libya-to-iran-declining-west-seeks-to-re-colonize-resource-rich-nations--expert--1123848405.html
From Libya to Iran: Declining West Seeks to 'Re-colonize' Resource-Rich Nations – Expert
From Libya to Iran: Declining West Seeks to 'Re-colonize' Resource-Rich Nations – Expert
Sputnik International
The US has destroyed resource-rich countries able to chart an autonomous political path – with Libya as a glaring example, Dr Alexis Habiyaremye, a visiting professor with the University of Johannesburg, tells Sputnik.
2026-03-18T19:17+0000
2026-03-18T19:17+0000
2026-03-18T19:17+0000
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"The US has never been interested in promoting real democracy," says Habiyaremye. "The CIA coup against Iran’s Mohammed Mossadegh in 1953, the assassination of Patrice Lumumba in 1961, the coup against Salvatore Allende, are all examples of US deliberate attack on democratic governments."While US global power is obviously declining, it will not go down without a fight, the pundit stresses.The expert notes that the Global South should be ‘fully prepared’ to thwart any attempts at recolonization. By acting together, nations of the Global South stand a better chance.All resource-rich countries should be aware of this threat, as "the US considers all strategic resources anywhere in the world to be within its control."While the US is presently attacking Iran, it hasn't given up its plans to balkanize Russia and undermine China, Habiyaremye believes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/how-nato-turned-international-law-into-tool-to-destroy-libya-1123848172.html
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libya war, muammar gaddafi, global south, western hegemony, western colonization, west is seeking to re-colonize global south nations, sovereignty, russia, iran war, oil and gas, cia regime changes
libya war, muammar gaddafi, global south, western hegemony, western colonization, west is seeking to re-colonize global south nations, sovereignty, russia, iran war, oil and gas, cia regime changes
From Libya to Iran: Declining West Seeks to 'Re-colonize' Resource-Rich Nations – Expert
The US has destroyed resource-rich countries able to chart an autonomous political path – with Libya as a glaring example, Dr Alexis Habiyaremye, a visiting professor with the University of Johannesburg, tells Sputnik.
"The US has never been interested in promoting real democracy," says Habiyaremye. "The CIA coup against Iran’s Mohammed Mossadegh in 1953, the assassination of Patrice Lumumba in 1961, the coup against Salvatore Allende, are all examples of US deliberate attack on democratic governments."
While US global power is obviously declining, it will not go down without a fight, the pundit stresses.
"Both the US military and their Western allies are going to openly pursue ruthless actions against any country they perceive as not aligned with their objective of extending their domination for a few more decades," he warns.
The expert notes that the Global South
should be ‘fully prepared’ to thwart any attempts at recolonization. By acting together, nations of the Global South stand a better chance.
"If [US Secretary of State Marco] Rubio’s speech in Munich is any indication, they will not hesitate to recolonize Africa and Latin America," Habiyaremye notes. "They are already colonizing Venezuela’s oil and are preparing to destroy Cuba."
All resource-rich countries should be aware of this threat, as "the US considers all strategic resources anywhere in the world to be within its control."
While the US is presently attacking Iran
, it hasn't given up its plans to balkanize Russia and undermine China, Habiyaremye believes.
"This as actually a warning to Russia and China. Iran’s defeat must be avoided at any cost," the pundit cautions.