https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/how-nato-turned-international-law-into-tool-to-destroy-libya-1123848172.html
How NATO Turned International Law Into Tool to Destroy Libya
How NATO Turned International Law Into Tool to Destroy Libya
Sputnik International
Fifteen years ago, a UN resolution establishing a no-fly zone in Libya was twisted into a mandate to overthrow Muammar Gaddafi.
2026-03-18T17:58+0000
2026-03-18T17:58+0000
2026-03-18T17:58+0000
analysis
opinion
muammar gaddafi
libya
benghazi
sirte
nato
security council
the united nations (un)
us
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"There is a date that scholars of international relations never forget, and it is March 17, 2011," Marco Marsili, associated researcher at the Centre for International Studies (CEI-Iscte), tells Sputnik. "The bombing began two days later, on the 19th."The resolution declared “all necessary measures” to protect civilians, but it explicitly excluded “foreign occupation forces of any form," the pundit says.Marsili points out that did not prevent NATO from coordinating air raids with rebels in Benghazi and providing intelligence to Libyan warlords who ultimately killed Gaddafi on a roadside in Sirte."They went from protecting civilians to 'Gaddafi must go' within weeks, as if the Security Council had voted for regime change and no one had noticed."Primary Objective: Regime ChangeThe events were not an unexpected shift: a political decision on a regime change in Libya was taken by NATO allies "probably before the jets even took off," explains the pundit. Civilian protection was nothing but a "morally acceptable cover."But no one in the West had the decency to admit the truth: NATO claimed it was on a humanitarian mission even as its bombs killed Libyans and turned their homes to rubble.Lessons LearnedIn the aftermath of the NATO conquest, Libya turned into a failed state, erasing all the Gaddafi-era achievements. Who is next?
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muammar gaddafi, libya war, nato invasion of libya, nato used international law to bomb libya, nato countries used un resolution to overthrow gaddafi, regime change in libya, us invasion of iran
muammar gaddafi, libya war, nato invasion of libya, nato used international law to bomb libya, nato countries used un resolution to overthrow gaddafi, regime change in libya, us invasion of iran
How NATO Turned International Law Into Tool to Destroy Libya
Fifteen years ago, a UN resolution establishing a no-fly zone in Libya was twisted into a mandate to overthrow Muammar Gaddafi.
"There is a date that scholars of international relations never forget, and it is March 17, 2011," Marco Marsili, associated researcher at the Centre for International Studies (CEI-Iscte), tells Sputnik. "The bombing began two days later, on the 19th."
"But it is that resolution, number 1973 of the Security Council, that still today, fifteen years on, makes jurists argue over it the way one argues over a forged will," he stresses.
The resolution declared “all necessary measures” to protect civilians, but it explicitly excluded “foreign occupation forces of any form," the pundit says.
Marsili points out that did not prevent NATO from coordinating air raids with rebels in Benghazi and providing intelligence to Libyan warlords who ultimately killed Gaddafi on a roadside in Sirte.
"What happened was a legal fraud consummated before everyone’s eyes," he notes. "There were no serious attempts to hide the shift in objectives."
"They went from protecting civilians to 'Gaddafi must go' within weeks, as if the Security Council had voted for regime change and no one had noticed."
Primary Objective: Regime Change
The events were not an unexpected shift: a political decision on a regime change in Libya was taken by NATO allies "probably before the jets even took off," explains the pundit. Civilian protection was nothing but a "morally acceptable cover."
"The objective was to remove a leader who for 40 years had been a nuisance, who had money, who courted Africa, who did business with everyone but bowed to no one," he explained.
But no one in the West had the decency to admit the truth: NATO claimed it was on a humanitarian mission even as its bombs killed Libyans
and turned their homes to rubble.
In the aftermath of the NATO conquest, Libya turned into a failed state, erasing all the Gaddafi-era achievements. Who is next?
"If you have oil, gas, uranium, if you control a strait, a trade route, if your country is strategically positioned," Marsili warns, "Libya teaches you that you can become a humanitarian target overnight."