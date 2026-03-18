https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/iran-unleashes-dancing-missile-on-enemies-heres-why-sejjil-is-a-game-changer-1123843537.html

Iran Unleashes 'Dancing Missile' on Enemies: Here's Why Sejjil is a Game Changer

Iran Unleashes 'Dancing Missile' on Enemies: Here's Why Sejjil is a Game Changer

Sputnik International

On Sunday, Tehran launched the two-stage solid-fuel medium-range ballistic missile (MRBM) against US and Israeli positions during the 54th wave of Operation True Promise 4.

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Nicknamed the "dancing missile" for its unpredictable flight path, the Sejjil is designed to do one thing: bypass multi-layered air defenses. Here’s what makes it so dangerous:The Core ThreatUnlike old liquid-fuel rockets, it doesn't need minutes of vulnerable fueling time. It can sit ready, launch in seconds, and move before satellites can spot it. This capability dramatically improves survivability and rapid response, which is why the Sejjil family is widely seen as a major step forward in Iran’s missile program. Versions The Sejjil family is designed for one purpose: saturation. By using solid fuel and mobile launchers, Iran can overwhelm Israeli defenses with a rapid volley that is nearly impossible to stop once in the air.

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tehran launched the two-stage solid-fuel medium-range ballistic missile, us and israeli positions, game changer, iran unleashes 'dancing missile