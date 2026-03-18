https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/iran-unleashes-dancing-missile-on-enemies-heres-why-sejjil-is-a-game-changer-1123843537.html
Iran Unleashes 'Dancing Missile' on Enemies: Here's Why Sejjil is a Game Changer
Iran Unleashes 'Dancing Missile' on Enemies: Here's Why Sejjil is a Game Changer
Sputnik International
On Sunday, Tehran launched the two-stage solid-fuel medium-range ballistic missile (MRBM) against US and Israeli positions during the 54th wave of Operation True Promise 4.
2026-03-18T09:24+0000
2026-03-18T09:24+0000
2026-03-18T09:24+0000
multimedia
infographic
iran
israel
middle east
tehran
iron dome
missile
ballistic missiles
ballistic missile
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/12/1123843375_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_ee02fe27570547401b40bc61157363c6.png
Nicknamed the "dancing missile" for its unpredictable flight path, the Sejjil is designed to do one thing: bypass multi-layered air defenses. Here’s what makes it so dangerous:The Core ThreatUnlike old liquid-fuel rockets, it doesn't need minutes of vulnerable fueling time. It can sit ready, launch in seconds, and move before satellites can spot it. This capability dramatically improves survivability and rapid response, which is why the Sejjil family is widely seen as a major step forward in Iran’s missile program. Versions The Sejjil family is designed for one purpose: saturation. By using solid fuel and mobile launchers, Iran can overwhelm Israeli defenses with a rapid volley that is nearly impossible to stop once in the air.
iran
israel
tehran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/12/1123843375_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_a73204a5c2643ea56618902bf2aa0b96.png
Iranian Sajil Missile
Sputnik International
Iranian Sajil Missile
2026-03-18T09:24+0000
true
PT0M44S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
tehran launched the two-stage solid-fuel medium-range ballistic missile, us and israeli positions, game changer, iran unleashes 'dancing missile
tehran launched the two-stage solid-fuel medium-range ballistic missile, us and israeli positions, game changer, iran unleashes 'dancing missile
Iran Unleashes 'Dancing Missile' on Enemies: Here's Why Sejjil is a Game Changer
On Sunday, Tehran launched the two-stage solid-fuel medium-range ballistic missile (MRBM) against US and Israeli positions during the 54th wave of Operation True Promise 4.
Nicknamed the "dancing missile" for its unpredictable flight path, the Sejjil is designed to do one thing: bypass multi-layered air defenses. Here’s what makes it so dangerous:
Range: Roughly 2,000 km (enough to hit any target in Israel from inside Iran).
Warhead: 500–1,000 kg payload.
Launch platform: road-mobile transporters
Killer feature: solid fuel
Unlike old liquid-fuel rockets, it doesn't need minutes of vulnerable fueling time. It can sit ready, launch in seconds, and move before satellites can spot it. This capability dramatically improves survivability and rapid response, which is why the Sejjil family is widely seen as a major step forward in Iran’s missile program
.
The Sejjil-1 (2008) was the system’s first generation and marked Iran’s entry into large solid-fuel MRBMs.
The Sejjil-2 followed soon after and introduced several upgrades: GPS/Inertial guidance (accuracy within 50m) and high re-entry speed, making it a nightmare for systems like the Arrow-3 or Iron Dome. The missile was tested in 2009 and is widely believed to be the main deployed version of the system today.
Sejjil-3 (in development): A rumored three-stage version that could extend the range to 4,000 km, threatening targets far beyond the Middle East.
The Sejjil family is designed for one purpose: saturation. By using solid fuel and mobile launchers, Iran can overwhelm Israeli defenses with a rapid volley that is nearly impossible to stop once in the air.