https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/iran-attacks-assets-of-israeli-arms-maker-rafael-1123838860.html
Iran Attacks Assets of Israeli Arms Maker Rafael
Iran Attacks Assets of Israeli Arms Maker Rafael
Sputnik International
The Iranian military attacked production facilities belonging to the Israeli arms manufacturer Rafael on Tuesday, the Iranian army said.
2026-03-17T13:11+0000
2026-03-17T13:11+0000
2026-03-17T13:11+0000
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"Since this morning, the Iranian army has been attacking Israeli cybertechnology centers, as well as Rafael's weapon production centers," the Iranian army was quoted as saying in a statement, as reported by the SNN television channel. The Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the launch of an operation in the Middle East involving heavy weaponry and strike drones, without providing any further details. Iran has been striking Israeli territory and US military targets in the Middle East in response to a joint military operation launched by the United States and Israel on February 28. The first day of military action saw Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed and a girls’ school in southern Iran bombed. Iran puts the death toll at over 1,200.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260314/iran-strikes-target-suspected-locations-of-us-israeli-commanders--irgc-1123822044.html
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iran attacks, israeli arms maker rafael, israeli arms manufacturer rafael, iran attacks
iran attacks, israeli arms maker rafael, israeli arms manufacturer rafael, iran attacks
Iran Attacks Assets of Israeli Arms Maker Rafael
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The Iranian military attacked production facilities belonging to the Israeli arms manufacturer Rafael on Tuesday, the Iranian army said.
"Since this morning, the Iranian army
has been attacking Israeli cybertechnology centers, as well as Rafael's weapon production centers," the Iranian army was quoted as saying in a statement, as reported by the SNN television channel.
The Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the launch of an operation in the Middle East involving heavy weaponry and strike drones, without providing any further details.
Iran has been striking Israeli territory and US military targets in the Middle East in response to a joint military operation launched by the United States and Israel on February 28. The first day of military action saw Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed and a girls’ school in southern Iran bombed. Iran puts the death toll at over 1,200.