https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/israeli-defense-minister-says-iranian-intelligence-minister-killed-1123843878.html
Israeli Defense Minister Says Iranian Intelligence Minister Killed
Israeli Defense Minister Says Iranian Intelligence Minister Killed
Sputnik International
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday that Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib had been killed.
2026-03-18T10:59+0000
2026-03-18T10:59+0000
2026-03-18T10:59+0000
world
israel katz
israel
iran
middle east
strike
missile strike
drone strike
air strike
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102187/02/1021870229_0:0:1954:1100_1920x0_80_0_0_e4285550f069311c02c0ef92a9240a41.jpg
"Last night, Iranian intelligence minister Khatib, who was responsible for the system of assassinations and internal suppression of the regime in Iran, as well as for promoting external threats, was eliminated," Katz said in a statement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/hormuz-crisis-allies-refuse-to-join-us-israeli-war-of-choice-against-iran--professor-1123842985.html
israel
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102187/02/1021870229_65:0:1801:1302_1920x0_80_0_0_b226ac46fd0397685a9e6e6c14273e6e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
israeli defense minister, israeli defense minister israel katz, iranian intelligence minister esmaeil khatib
israeli defense minister, israeli defense minister israel katz, iranian intelligence minister esmaeil khatib
Israeli Defense Minister Says Iranian Intelligence Minister Killed
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday that Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib had been killed.
"Last night, Iranian intelligence minister Khatib, who was responsible for the system of assassinations and internal suppression of the regime in Iran
, as well as for promoting external threats, was eliminated," Katz said in a statement.