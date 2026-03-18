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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/israeli-defense-minister-says-iranian-intelligence-minister-killed-1123843878.html
Israeli Defense Minister Says Iranian Intelligence Minister Killed
Israeli Defense Minister Says Iranian Intelligence Minister Killed
Sputnik International
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday that Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib had been killed.
2026-03-18T10:59+0000
2026-03-18T10:59+0000
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"Last night, Iranian intelligence minister Khatib, who was responsible for the system of assassinations and internal suppression of the regime in Iran, as well as for promoting external threats, was eliminated," Katz said in a statement.
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israeli defense minister, israeli defense minister israel katz, iranian intelligence minister esmaeil khatib

Israeli Defense Minister Says Iranian Intelligence Minister Killed

10:59 GMT 18.03.2026
© AP Photo / JACK GUEZAn Israeli F-16I fighter jet lands during the "Blue Flag" multinational air defense exercise that is organized from the Ovda air force base over the Negev Desert
An Israeli F-16I fighter jet lands during the Blue Flag multinational air defense exercise that is organized from the Ovda air force base over the Negev Desert - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.03.2026
© AP Photo / JACK GUEZ
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TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday that Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib had been killed.
"Last night, Iranian intelligence minister Khatib, who was responsible for the system of assassinations and internal suppression of the regime in Iran, as well as for promoting external threats, was eliminated," Katz said in a statement.
In this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, a speedboat of Iran's Revolutionary Guard trains a weapon toward the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. Global stock markets were subdued Monday while the price of oil climbed as tensions in the Persian Gulf escalated after Iran's seizure of a British oil tanker on Friday. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.03.2026
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Hormuz Crisis: Allies Refuse to Join US-Israeli 'War of Choice' Against Iran – Professor
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