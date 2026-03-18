https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/israeli-defense-minister-says-iranian-intelligence-minister-killed-1123843878.html

Israeli Defense Minister Says Iranian Intelligence Minister Killed

Israeli Defense Minister Says Iranian Intelligence Minister Killed

Sputnik International

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday that Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib had been killed.

2026-03-18T10:59+0000

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"Last night, Iranian intelligence minister Khatib, who was responsible for the system of assassinations and internal suppression of the regime in Iran, as well as for promoting external threats, was eliminated," Katz said in a statement.

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