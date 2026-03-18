https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/tehran-not-striking-civilian-targets-in-neighboring-countries---iranian-foreign-minister-1123842700.html

Tehran Not Striking Civilian Targets in Neighboring Countries - Iranian Foreign Minister

Tehran Not Striking Civilian Targets in Neighboring Countries - Iranian Foreign Minister

Sputnik International

Tehran does not strike civilian targets in neighboring countries, it responds to the United States by attacking its bases in the Middle East, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday.

2026-03-18T07:33+0000

2026-03-18T07:33+0000

2026-03-18T07:33+0000

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"I can say with confidence that we have not attacked civilian targets in neighboring countries," Araghchi said in an interview with Al Jazeera. Iran is responding to US aggression by attacking US military installations in the Middle East, the minister said, expressing regret that these facilities are located on the territory of countries friendly to Iran.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/iran-attacks-assets-of-israeli-arms-maker-rafael-1123838860.html

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united states by attacking its bases, middle east, iranian foreign minister abbas araghchi, does not strike civilian targets