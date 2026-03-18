https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/tehran-not-striking-civilian-targets-in-neighboring-countries---iranian-foreign-minister-1123842700.html
Tehran Not Striking Civilian Targets in Neighboring Countries - Iranian Foreign Minister
Tehran Not Striking Civilian Targets in Neighboring Countries - Iranian Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
Tehran does not strike civilian targets in neighboring countries, it responds to the United States by attacking its bases in the Middle East, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday.
2026-03-18T07:33+0000
2026-03-18T07:33+0000
2026-03-18T07:33+0000
world
abbas araghchi
iran
tehran
us
israel
strike
aggression
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/16/1122314211_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_fddf906bd39ed153a47a4a95ea3c8c64.jpg
"I can say with confidence that we have not attacked civilian targets in neighboring countries," Araghchi said in an interview with Al Jazeera. Iran is responding to US aggression by attacking US military installations in the Middle East, the minister said, expressing regret that these facilities are located on the territory of countries friendly to Iran.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/iran-attacks-assets-of-israeli-arms-maker-rafael-1123838860.html
iran
tehran
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/16/1122314211_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0d25757bf9e1e4a5cf4d85d4cb58b81f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
united states by attacking its bases, middle east, iranian foreign minister abbas araghchi, does not strike civilian targets
united states by attacking its bases, middle east, iranian foreign minister abbas araghchi, does not strike civilian targets
Tehran Not Striking Civilian Targets in Neighboring Countries - Iranian Foreign Minister
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tehran does not strike civilian targets in neighboring countries, it responds to the United States by attacking its bases in the Middle East, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday.
"I can say with confidence that we have not attacked civilian targets in neighboring countries," Araghchi said in an interview with Al Jazeera.
Iran is responding to US aggression
by attacking US military installations in the Middle East, the minister said, expressing regret that these facilities are located on the territory of countries friendly to Iran.