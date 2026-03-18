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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/tehran-not-striking-civilian-targets-in-neighboring-countries---iranian-foreign-minister-1123842700.html
Tehran Not Striking Civilian Targets in Neighboring Countries - Iranian Foreign Minister
Tehran Not Striking Civilian Targets in Neighboring Countries - Iranian Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
Tehran does not strike civilian targets in neighboring countries, it responds to the United States by attacking its bases in the Middle East, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday.
2026-03-18T07:33+0000
2026-03-18T07:33+0000
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"I can say with confidence that we have not attacked civilian targets in neighboring countries," Araghchi said in an interview with Al Jazeera. Iran is responding to US aggression by attacking US military installations in the Middle East, the minister said, expressing regret that these facilities are located on the territory of countries friendly to Iran.
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united states by attacking its bases, middle east, iranian foreign minister abbas araghchi, does not strike civilian targets
united states by attacking its bases, middle east, iranian foreign minister abbas araghchi, does not strike civilian targets

Tehran Not Striking Civilian Targets in Neighboring Countries - Iranian Foreign Minister

07:33 GMT 18.03.2026
© AP Photo / Khalil HamraIranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi listens to speeches as he attends the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation meeting, in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, June 21, 2025.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi listens to speeches as he attends the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation meeting, in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, June 21, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.03.2026
© AP Photo / Khalil Hamra
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tehran does not strike civilian targets in neighboring countries, it responds to the United States by attacking its bases in the Middle East, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday.
"I can say with confidence that we have not attacked civilian targets in neighboring countries," Araghchi said in an interview with Al Jazeera.
Iran is responding to US aggression by attacking US military installations in the Middle East, the minister said, expressing regret that these facilities are located on the territory of countries friendly to Iran.
People drive past a domestically-built missile Khaibar-buster, and banners showing portraits of the now-late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, displayed in a military exhibition commemorating the anniversary of the start of the 1980-88 Iraq-Iran war, in Tehran, Sept. 25, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.03.2026
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