https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/russia-condemns-irresponsible-attack-on-bushehr-nuclear-power-plant---foreign-ministry-1123845381.html
Russia Condemns Irresponsible Attack on Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant - Foreign Ministry
Russia Condemns Irresponsible Attack on Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Russia condemns the irresponsible attack on the Bushehr nuclear power plant (NPP) and Israel and the United States must abandon reckless attacks that carry security risks, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
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"We strongly condemn the irresponsible, absolutely unacceptable missile strike on the inner perimeter of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just a few meters from the operating power unit... Tel Aviv and Washington must abandon reckless attacks on nuclear infrastructure facilities, which creates real risks of radiological and environmental disaster throughout the region," Zakharova told a briefing. Russia calls on parties involved in the conflict in the Middle East to come to their senses and make efforts to cease fire, the diplomat said. On Tuesday, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said that a projectile hit the territory of the plant, but there were no casualties or material damage. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that it was informed about the incident.
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russia condemns the irresponsible attack, bushehr nuclear power plant, israel and the united states
russia condemns the irresponsible attack, bushehr nuclear power plant, israel and the united states
Russia Condemns Irresponsible Attack on Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant - Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia condemns the irresponsible attack on the Bushehr nuclear power plant (NPP) and Israel and the United States must abandon reckless attacks that carry security risks, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"We strongly condemn the irresponsible, absolutely unacceptable missile strike on the inner perimeter of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just a few meters from the operating power unit... Tel Aviv and Washington must abandon reckless attacks on nuclear infrastructure facilities, which creates real risks of radiological and environmental disaster throughout the region," Zakharova told a briefing.
Russia calls on parties involved in the conflict in the Middle East to come to their senses and make efforts to cease fire, the diplomat said.
"We expect the unequivocal condemnation of this blatant incident by the IAEA, under whose safeguards the Bushehr NPP is located. We are counting on an appropriate reaction from all responsible and sensible members of the international community, and above all from the Gulf states," Zakharova concluded.
On Tuesday, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said that a projectile hit the territory of the plant, but there were no casualties or material damage. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that it was informed about the incident.