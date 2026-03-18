https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/russia-condemns-irresponsible-attack-on-bushehr-nuclear-power-plant---foreign-ministry-1123845381.html

Russia Condemns Irresponsible Attack on Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant - Foreign Ministry

Russia Condemns Irresponsible Attack on Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant - Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

Russia condemns the irresponsible attack on the Bushehr nuclear power plant (NPP) and Israel and the United States must abandon reckless attacks that carry security risks, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

2026-03-18T14:00+0000

2026-03-18T14:00+0000

2026-03-18T14:00+0000

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"We strongly condemn the irresponsible, absolutely unacceptable missile strike on the inner perimeter of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just a few meters from the operating power unit... Tel Aviv and Washington must abandon reckless attacks on nuclear infrastructure facilities, which creates real risks of radiological and environmental disaster throughout the region," Zakharova told a briefing. Russia calls on parties involved in the conflict in the Middle East to come to their senses and make efforts to cease fire, the diplomat said. On Tuesday, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said that a projectile hit the territory of the plant, but there were no casualties or material damage. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that it was informed about the incident.

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russia condemns the irresponsible attack, bushehr nuclear power plant, israel and the united states