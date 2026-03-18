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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/russian-troops-liberate-alexandrovka-village-in-dpr---mod-1123845520.html
Russian Troops Liberate Alexandrovka Village in DPR - MoD
Russian Troops Liberate Alexandrovka Village in DPR - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the village of Alexandrovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
2026-03-18T14:04+0000
2026-03-18T14:04+0000
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"As a result of active and decisive actions, Battlegroup Zapad liberated the settlement of Alexandrovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.Ukraine lost over 275 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.This is in addition to up to 255 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, up to 275 by Battlegroup Vostok, up to 180 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 135 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 55 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.The Russian armed forces have also damaged Ukrainian energy and transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian military, as well as downed three guided aerial bombs and 316 UAVs over the past day, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260309/russian-forces-liberate-golubovka-village-in-dpr---defense-ministry-1123795054.html
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Russian Troops Liberate Alexandrovka Village in DPR - MoD

14:04 GMT 18.03.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Kursk region, Russia.
Russian servicemen fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Kursk region, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.03.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have taken control of the village of Alexandrovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"As a result of active and decisive actions, Battlegroup Zapad liberated the settlement of Alexandrovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine lost over 275 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 275 military personnel, 10 armored combat vehicles, 15 vehicles, two field artillery guns, a radar station and three electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to up to 255 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, up to 275 by Battlegroup Vostok, up to 180 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 135 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 55 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
The Russian armed forces have also damaged Ukrainian energy and transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian military, as well as downed three guided aerial bombs and 316 UAVs over the past day, the ministry said.
Russian servicemen stand atop a ZU-23-2 anti-aircraft autocannon - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.03.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Liberate Golubovka Village in DPR - Defense Ministry
9 March, 10:03 GMT
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