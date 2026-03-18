https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/russian-troops-liberate-alexandrovka-village-in-dpr---mod-1123845520.html

Russian Troops Liberate Alexandrovka Village in DPR - MoD

Russian Troops Liberate Alexandrovka Village in DPR - MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have taken control of the village of Alexandrovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

2026-03-18T14:04+0000

2026-03-18T14:04+0000

2026-03-18T14:04+0000

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"As a result of active and decisive actions, Battlegroup Zapad liberated the settlement of Alexandrovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.Ukraine lost over 275 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.This is in addition to up to 255 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, up to 275 by Battlegroup Vostok, up to 180 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 135 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 55 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.The Russian armed forces have also damaged Ukrainian energy and transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian military, as well as downed three guided aerial bombs and 316 UAVs over the past day, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260309/russian-forces-liberate-golubovka-village-in-dpr---defense-ministry-1123795054.html

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