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US Unlikely to Withdraw From Iran Anytime Soon Because of Hormuz Strait Crisis - Reports
US Unlikely to Withdraw From Iran Anytime Soon Because of Hormuz Strait Crisis - Reports
Sputnik International
The United States is unlikely to end its military operation against Iran in the near future due to the instability surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, Axios reported on Wednesday, citing officials.
2026-03-18T13:54+0000
2026-03-18T13:54+0000
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The US and Israel are currently working very closely in terms of Iran campaign, US President Donald Trump's advisers told Axios. However, the core objectives of the US and Israel vary. Washington seeks decimating Iran's missile and nuclear programs, as well as destroy the enemy's navy and proxy funding, while Te Aviv pursues regime change in Tehran, the report said. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. The escalation around Iran has led to the de facto halt of traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for deliveries of oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf countries to the global market, affecting oil exports and production in the region.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/hormuz-crisis-allies-refuse-to-join-us-israeli-war-of-choice-against-iran--professor-1123842985.html
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united states, surrounding the strait of hormuz, us unlikely to withdraw from iran
united states, surrounding the strait of hormuz, us unlikely to withdraw from iran

US Unlikely to Withdraw From Iran Anytime Soon Because of Hormuz Strait Crisis - Reports

13:54 GMT 18.03.2026
© SputnikThe Strait of Hormuz
The Strait of Hormuz - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.03.2026
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is unlikely to end its military operation against Iran in the near future due to the instability surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, Axios reported on Wednesday, citing officials.
The US and Israel are currently working very closely in terms of Iran campaign, US President Donald Trump's advisers told Axios.
However, the core objectives of the US and Israel vary. Washington seeks decimating Iran's missile and nuclear programs, as well as destroy the enemy's navy and proxy funding, while Te Aviv pursues regime change in Tehran, the report said.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
The escalation around Iran has led to the de facto halt of traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for deliveries of oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf countries to the global market, affecting oil exports and production in the region.
In this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, a speedboat of Iran's Revolutionary Guard trains a weapon toward the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. Global stock markets were subdued Monday while the price of oil climbed as tensions in the Persian Gulf escalated after Iran's seizure of a British oil tanker on Friday. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.03.2026
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Hormuz Crisis: Allies Refuse to Join US-Israeli 'War of Choice' Against Iran – Professor
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