https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/can-pakistani-missiles-reach-the-us-tulsi-gabbards-statement-leaves-pakistani-experts-puzzled--1123862666.html
Can Pakistani Missiles Reach the US? Tulsi Gabbard’s Statement Leaves Pakistani Experts Puzzled
Can Pakistani Missiles Reach the US? Tulsi Gabbard’s Statement Leaves Pakistani Experts Puzzled
Sputnik International
US Director of National Intelligence claimed that Pakistan was one of among nations posing a significant threat, warning Congress that Pakistani missile research could bring the US within range.
2026-03-19T14:05+0000
2026-03-19T14:05+0000
2026-03-19T15:27+0000
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china-pakistan economic corridor (cpec)
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Pakistan has no missiles able to hit US, Hannan Hussain, a senior expert at Initiate Futures, a global think tank, told Sputnik. US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard claimed on Wednesday that Pakistan was one of among nations posing a significant threat, warning Congress that Pakistani missile research could bring the US within range. He stressed that the claims were "less responsible rhetoric from the United States — when considering what Pakistan's program actually represents and its track record of being largely peaceful and not aimed at a country such as the US." Gabbard likely intended to pressure Pakistan over its deepening relationship with China, argued retired Major General of Pakistan Army, chairman of the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies chairman Saad Khattak. Pakistan has always supported the US in counter-terrorism campaigns, Khattak told Sputnik.Long-term US interests in the region are met by keeping the region constantly destabilised and in conflict, the expert said, ensuring that its economic potential is not realised through the Chines Belt and Road Initiative and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.
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Can Pakistani Missiles Reach the US? Tulsi Gabbard’s Statement Leaves Pakistani Experts Puzzled
14:05 GMT 19.03.2026 (Updated: 15:27 GMT 19.03.2026)
US Director of National Intelligence claimed that Pakistan was one of among nations posing a significant threat, warning Congress that Pakistani missile research could bring the US within range.
Pakistan has no missiles able to hit US, Hannan Hussain, a senior expert at Initiate Futures, a global think tank, told Sputnik.
US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard claimed on Wednesday that Pakistan was one of among nations posing a significant threat, warning Congress that Pakistani missile research could bring the US within range.
"Tulsi Gabbard's assertion is grounded in hypotheticals about Pakistan's missiles and its nuclear program posing a major threat to the United States," Hussain said.
He stressed that the claims were "less responsible rhetoric from the United States — when considering what Pakistan's program actually represents and its track record of being largely peaceful and not aimed at a country such as the US."
Gabbard likely intended to pressure Pakistan over its deepening relationship with China, argued retired Major General of Pakistan Army, chairman of the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies chairman Saad Khattak.
Pakistan has always supported the US in counter-terrorism campaigns, Khattak told Sputnik.
"They may want to continue applying pressure on Pakistan to ensure it does not move out of its orbit," Khattak said. "That is the only logic I can see behind the notion of a missile threat from Pakistan to the United States."
Long-term US interests in the region are met by keeping the region constantly destabilised and in conflict, the expert said, ensuring that its economic potential is not realised through the Chines Belt and Road Initiative and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.