https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/can-pakistani-missiles-reach-the-us-tulsi-gabbards-statement-leaves-pakistani-experts-puzzled--1123862666.html

Can Pakistani Missiles Reach the US? Tulsi Gabbard’s Statement Leaves Pakistani Experts Puzzled

Can Pakistani Missiles Reach the US? Tulsi Gabbard’s Statement Leaves Pakistani Experts Puzzled

Sputnik International

US Director of National Intelligence claimed that Pakistan was one of among nations posing a significant threat, warning Congress that Pakistani missile research could bring the US within range.

2026-03-19T14:05+0000

2026-03-19T14:05+0000

2026-03-19T15:27+0000

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tulsi gabbard

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china-pakistan economic corridor (cpec)

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Pakistan has no missiles able to hit US, Hannan Hussain, a senior expert at Initiate Futures, a global think tank, told Sputnik. US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard claimed on Wednesday that Pakistan was one of among nations posing a significant threat, warning Congress that Pakistani missile research could bring the US within range. He stressed that the claims were "less responsible rhetoric from the United States — when considering what Pakistan's program actually represents and its track record of being largely peaceful and not aimed at a country such as the US." Gabbard likely intended to pressure Pakistan over its deepening relationship with China, argued retired Major General of Pakistan Army, chairman of the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies chairman Saad Khattak. Pakistan has always supported the US in counter-terrorism campaigns, Khattak told Sputnik.Long-term US interests in the region are met by keeping the region constantly destabilised and in conflict, the expert said, ensuring that its economic potential is not realised through the Chines Belt and Road Initiative and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

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