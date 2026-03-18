https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/russia-has-advanced-counterspace-weapons-hypersonic-missiles---us-intel-chief-1123845793.html

Russia Has Advanced Counterspace Weapons, Hypersonic Missiles - US Intel Chief

Russia Has Advanced Counterspace Weapons, Hypersonic Missiles - US Intel Chief

Sputnik International

Russia possesses advanced systems, including counterspace weapons, hypersonic missiles and undersea capabilities, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said in the 2026 Annual Threat Assessment published on Wednesday.

2026-03-18T14:55+0000

2026-03-18T14:55+0000

2026-03-18T14:55+0000

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hypersonic missiles

hypersonic weapons

high-precision hypersonic weapon systems

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“Russia has advanced systems, including counterspace weapons, hypersonic missiles and undersea capabilities designed to negate US military advantage,” the document read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260130/russia-india-modernize-brahmos-missiles-hypersonic-tech---chief-rocket-designer-1123554198.html

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counterspace weapons, russia possesses advanced systems, hypersonic missiles