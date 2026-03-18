https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/russia-has-advanced-counterspace-weapons-hypersonic-missiles---us-intel-chief-1123845793.html
Russia Has Advanced Counterspace Weapons, Hypersonic Missiles - US Intel Chief
Russia Has Advanced Counterspace Weapons, Hypersonic Missiles - US Intel Chief
Sputnik International
Russia possesses advanced systems, including counterspace weapons, hypersonic missiles and undersea capabilities, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said in the 2026 Annual Threat Assessment published on Wednesday.
2026-03-18T14:55+0000
2026-03-18T14:55+0000
2026-03-18T14:55+0000
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“Russia has advanced systems, including counterspace weapons, hypersonic missiles and undersea capabilities designed to negate US military advantage,” the document read.
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counterspace weapons, russia possesses advanced systems, hypersonic missiles
counterspace weapons, russia possesses advanced systems, hypersonic missiles
Russia Has Advanced Counterspace Weapons, Hypersonic Missiles - US Intel Chief
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Russia possesses advanced systems, including counterspace weapons, hypersonic missiles and undersea capabilities, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said in the 2026 Annual Threat Assessment published on Wednesday.
“Russia has advanced systems, including counterspace weapons, hypersonic missiles
and undersea capabilities designed to negate US military advantage,” the document read.