https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/kremlin-blasts-ukraines-attempted-attacks-on-compressor-stations-1123853530.html
Kremlin Blasts Ukraine’s Attempted Attacks on Compressor Stations
Kremlin Blasts Ukraine’s Attempted Attacks on Compressor Stations
Sputnik International
Kiev's attempts to attack compressor stations that ensure the operation of the TurkStream and Blue Stream are irresponsible actions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
2026-03-19T10:15+0000
2026-03-19T10:15+0000
2026-03-19T10:56+0000
world
kiev
dmitry peskov
ukraine
gazprom
turkstream
russia
attack
strike
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/0d/1121419474_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_cfcd269910d5a37f810a27194ae8e8b4.jpg
"At a time when global energy markets are feeling uncomfortable, to put it mildly, such irresponsible thoughtless actions by the Kiev regime are capable of further destabilizing the situation not only in the region, but throughout the world," Peskov told reporters. The Russian Armed Forces are doing everything to quash threats emanating from Kiev against these compressor stations, the official said, adding that the Zelensky regime's attempts to attack them pose a threat to critical infrastructure and international energy routes.Earlier in the day, Russian energy giant, Gazprom, said that critical infrastructure facilities supporting gas exports via the TurkStream and Blue Stream pipelines were subjected to renewed attacks on March 17-19. Peskov said that Kiev continues and has intensified its attempts to target these compressor stations with drone strikes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/russias-gazprom-says-turk-blue-streams-gas-export-facilities-come-under-new-attacks-1123851155.html
kiev
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/0d/1121419474_302:0:3033:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3b325c6cf8de6f7338dbe4e2bc695c15.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
turkstream and blue stream, dmitry peskov, attack compressor stations, kiev's attempts, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov
turkstream and blue stream, dmitry peskov, attack compressor stations, kiev's attempts, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov
Kremlin Blasts Ukraine’s Attempted Attacks on Compressor Stations
10:15 GMT 19.03.2026 (Updated: 10:56 GMT 19.03.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kiev's attempts to attack compressor stations that ensure the operation of the TurkStream and Blue Stream are irresponsible actions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"At a time when global energy markets are feeling uncomfortable, to put it mildly, such irresponsible thoughtless actions by the Kiev regime are capable of further destabilizing the situation not only in the region, but throughout the world," Peskov told reporters.
The Russian Armed Forces are doing everything to quash threats emanating from Kiev against these compressor stations, the official said, adding that the Zelensky regime's attempts to attack them pose a threat to critical infrastructure and international energy routes.
Earlier in the day, Russian energy giant, Gazprom, said that critical infrastructure facilities supporting gas exports via the TurkStream
and Blue Stream pipelines were subjected to renewed attacks on March 17-19. Peskov said that Kiev continues and has intensified its attempts to target these compressor stations with drone strikes.