https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/kremlin-blasts-ukraines-attempted-attacks-on-compressor-stations-1123853530.html

Kremlin Blasts Ukraine’s Attempted Attacks on Compressor Stations

Kremlin Blasts Ukraine’s Attempted Attacks on Compressor Stations

Sputnik International

Kiev's attempts to attack compressor stations that ensure the operation of the TurkStream and Blue Stream are irresponsible actions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

2026-03-19T10:15+0000

2026-03-19T10:15+0000

2026-03-19T10:56+0000

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"At a time when global energy markets are feeling uncomfortable, to put it mildly, such irresponsible thoughtless actions by the Kiev regime are capable of further destabilizing the situation not only in the region, but throughout the world," Peskov told reporters. The Russian Armed Forces are doing everything to quash threats emanating from Kiev against these compressor stations, the official said, adding that the Zelensky regime's attempts to attack them pose a threat to critical infrastructure and international energy routes.Earlier in the day, Russian energy giant, Gazprom, said that critical infrastructure facilities supporting gas exports via the TurkStream and Blue Stream pipelines were subjected to renewed attacks on March 17-19. Peskov said that Kiev continues and has intensified its attempts to target these compressor stations with drone strikes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/russias-gazprom-says-turk-blue-streams-gas-export-facilities-come-under-new-attacks-1123851155.html

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turkstream and blue stream, dmitry peskov, attack compressor stations, kiev's attempts, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov