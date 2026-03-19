https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/russias-gazprom-says-turk-blue-streams-gas-export-facilities-come-under-new-attacks-1123851155.html

Russia's Gazprom Says Turk, Blue Streams Gas Export Facilities Come Under New Attacks

Russia's Gazprom Says Turk, Blue Streams Gas Export Facilities Come Under New Attacks

Sputnik International

Attacks on the infrastructure of the TurkStream and Blue Stream gas export pipelines between March 17–19 were repelled, and no facilities were damaged, Gazprom said.

2026-03-19T09:43+0000

2026-03-19T09:43+0000

2026-03-19T09:43+0000

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"On March 17-19, there has been an escalation of attacks on critical infrastructure facilities providing gas exports via the Turkish Stream and Blue Stream gas pipelines," the statement said.Drones targeted key compressor stations: Russkaya (22 UAVs), Kazachya (3 UAVs), and Beregovaya (1 UAVs).The attacks on the infrastructure of TurkStream and Blue Stream gas pipelines have been repelled, and there was no damage to the infrastructure, the company said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260227/russian-intelligence-detects-ukraine-preparing-to-sabotage-blue-stream-turkstream---kremlin-1123702175.html

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