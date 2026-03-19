https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/russias-gazprom-says-turk-blue-streams-gas-export-facilities-come-under-new-attacks-1123851155.html
Russia's Gazprom Says Turk, Blue Streams Gas Export Facilities Come Under New Attacks
Russia's Gazprom Says Turk, Blue Streams Gas Export Facilities Come Under New Attacks
Sputnik International
Attacks on the infrastructure of the TurkStream and Blue Stream gas export pipelines between March 17–19 were repelled, and no facilities were damaged, Gazprom said.
2026-03-19T09:43+0000
2026-03-19T09:43+0000
2026-03-19T09:43+0000
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"On March 17-19, there has been an escalation of attacks on critical infrastructure facilities providing gas exports via the Turkish Stream and Blue Stream gas pipelines," the statement said.Drones targeted key compressor stations: Russkaya (22 UAVs), Kazachya (3 UAVs), and Beregovaya (1 UAVs).The attacks on the infrastructure of TurkStream and Blue Stream gas pipelines have been repelled, and there was no damage to the infrastructure, the company said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260227/russian-intelligence-detects-ukraine-preparing-to-sabotage-blue-stream-turkstream---kremlin-1123702175.html
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ukraine attacks, turkstream and blue stream, gas export pipelines
ukraine attacks, turkstream and blue stream, gas export pipelines
Russia's Gazprom Says Turk, Blue Streams Gas Export Facilities Come Under New Attacks
Facilities of critical infrastructure for gas exports via the TurkStream and Blue Stream were subjected to new attacks on March 17-19, Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Thursday.
"On March 17-19, there has been an escalation of attacks on critical infrastructure facilities providing gas exports via the Turkish Stream and Blue Stream gas pipelines," the statement said.
Drones targeted key compressor stations
: Russkaya (22 UAVs), Kazachya (3 UAVs), and Beregovaya (1 UAVs).
The attacks on the infrastructure of TurkStream and Blue Stream gas pipelines have been repelled, and there was no damage to the infrastructure, the company said.