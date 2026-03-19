https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/missile-strikes-hit-ras-laffan-energy-hub-in-qatar--mfa-condemns-1123849632.html
Missile Strikes Hit Ras Laffan Energy Hub in Qatar — MFA Condemns
Missile Strikes Hit Ras Laffan Energy Hub in Qatar — MFA Condemns
Sputnik International
QatarEnergy said Ras Laffan Industrial City was targeted by missile attacks, with fires breaking out and “extensive damage” reported.
2026-03-19T04:51+0000
2026-03-19T04:51+0000
2026-03-19T04:51+0000
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Qatar’s Foreign Ministry condemned the strikes on Ras Laffan Industrial City, calling them a violation of sovereignty and warning it reserves the right to respond.Ras Laffan is Qatar’s primary LNG production center, hosting major gas processing, refining, and power facilities. Its port — one of the largest industrial energy complexes globally — includes the world’s biggest LNG export terminal.Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said it has declared the Iranian military and security attachés, along with embassy staff, persona non grata, requesting they leave the country within 24 hours. The ministry said the decision followed what it described as repeated Iranian attacks targeting Qatar, calling them a violation of sovereignty and international law. It warned further measures could be taken if such actions continue. Satellite imagery circulating online appears to show multiple impact sites at Ras Laffan — the world’s largest LNG hub.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260315/further-us-attacks-on-irans-kharg-oil-hub-would-be-economic-suicide---expert-1123828233.html
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Missile Strikes Hit Ras Laffan Energy Hub in Qatar — MFA Condemns
QatarEnergy said Ras Laffan Industrial City was targeted by missile attacks, with fires breaking out and “extensive damage” reported.
Qatar’s Foreign Ministry condemned the strikes on Ras Laffan Industrial City, calling them a violation of sovereignty and warning it reserves the right to respond.
Ras Laffan is Qatar’s primary LNG production center, hosting major gas processing, refining, and power facilities. Its port — one of the largest industrial energy complexes globally — includes the world’s biggest LNG export terminal.
Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said it has declared the Iranian military and security attachés, along with embassy staff, persona non grata, requesting they leave the country within 24 hours.
The ministry said the decision followed what it described as repeated Iranian attacks targeting Qatar, calling them a violation of sovereignty and international law. It warned further measures could be taken if such actions continue.
Satellite imagery circulating online appears to show multiple impact sites at Ras Laffan — the world’s largest LNG hub.