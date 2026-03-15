https://sputnikglobe.com/20260315/further-us-attacks-on-irans-kharg-oil-hub-would-be-economic-suicide---expert-1123828233.html

Further US Attacks on Iran’s Kharg Oil Hub Would Be ‘Economic Suicide’ - Expert

Further US Attacks on Iran’s Kharg Oil Hub Would Be ‘Economic Suicide’ - Expert

Sputnik International

Further US attacks on Iran’s Kharg oil hub would be ‘economic suicide', Andrey Chuprygin, senior lecturer at the Faculty of World Economy and International Affairs, tells Sputnik.

2026-03-15T11:49+0000

2026-03-15T11:49+0000

2026-03-15T11:49+0000

analysis

iran

pentagon

shahed

us

oil

persian gulf

qatar

oil prices

inflation

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The Islamic Republic "has long adopted a policy of decentralizing its critical infrastructure and placing key pumping stations underground,” Andrey Chuprygin tells Sputnik.The commissioning of the Jask oil terminal — situated beyond the Strait of Hormuz and linked by a 1,000-kilometer pipeline to Bushehr Province oil fields — means that Iran is no longer reliant on a single chokepoint for its oil exports. If Iran retaliated for the Kharg bombing, the targets would extend beyond US bases in Qatar and Bahrain to include key allied infrastructure that underpins Western energy supply chains, the analyst speculates. In the crosshairs could be the largest oil processing facilities in Saudi Arabia, such as Abqaiq, as well as Qatar’s gas terminals, where enormous investments by American corporations are concentrated. Strikes on these sites would make oil prices completely unpredictable for Western consumers, the lecturer speculates. While Iran has lived under sanctions for decades, and has already established sales channels in Asia, a reduction in the physical volume of oil flowing from the Persian Gulf would trigger a sharp surge in inflation inside the US itself, he notes. Pentagon’s Ground Assault Poised For Strategic FiascoKharg Island sits within range of the Islamic Republic’s coastal missile batteries and swarms of Ababil and Shahed attack drones, underscores the senior lecturer.This formidable array of weapons is capable of creating a no-access zone hundreds of kilometers wide. A landing attempt could turn US carrier strike groups into prime targets for Khalij-e Fars - Iranian supersonic anti-ship ballistic missiles designed to destroy large surface vessels. The US could end up paying thousands of lives—and potentially losing major warships—just to seize a tiny piece of land that would likely be mined and turned into a deadly trap before troops even arrive.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260314/us-could-seek-to-stake-claim-in-gulf-oil-trade-with-kharg-island-attack-iran-affairs-expert-1123825928.html

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