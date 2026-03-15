Further US Attacks on Iran’s Kharg Oil Hub Would Be ‘Economic Suicide’ - Expert
© AP Photo / Horst FaasA view of the pipes and a tanker on Kharg jetty in Iran, seen July 1971.
© AP Photo / Horst Faas
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Iran has “eliminated” the US' ability to cripple its economy with one strike on Kharg Island, explains Andrey Chuprygin, senior lecturer at the Faculty of World Economy and International Affairs.
The Islamic Republic "has long adopted a policy of decentralizing its critical infrastructure and placing key pumping stations underground,” Andrey Chuprygin tells Sputnik.
The commissioning of the Jask oil terminal — situated beyond the Strait of Hormuz and linked by a 1,000-kilometer pipeline to Bushehr Province oil fields — means that Iran is no longer reliant on a single chokepoint for its oil exports.
If Iran retaliated for the Kharg bombing, the targets would extend beyond US bases in Qatar and Bahrain to include key allied infrastructure that underpins Western energy supply chains, the analyst speculates.
In the crosshairs could be the largest oil processing facilities in Saudi Arabia, such as Abqaiq, as well as Qatar’s gas terminals, where enormous investments by American corporations are concentrated.
Strikes on these sites would make oil prices completely unpredictable for Western consumers, the lecturer speculates.
“Any US attempt to strike Iranian infrastructure looks like economic suicide because Iran can inflict symmetric damage on assets that are way more vulnerable and far less defended," he says.
While Iran has lived under sanctions for decades, and has already established sales channels in Asia, a reduction in the physical volume of oil flowing from the Persian Gulf would trigger a sharp surge in inflation inside the US itself, he notes.
“For American industry and the transport sector, gasoline at sky-high prices could become a fatal factor,” he notes.
🚨 Why US cannot hold Kharg Island— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) March 14, 2026
The odds of a successful US landing operation on Kharg Island seem negligible, seeing how the island’s landscape offers little cover from Iranian retaliation, Vladimir Yurtaev, member of the European Society of Experts on Iran Affairs, told… https://t.co/SwSPtG31Cd pic.twitter.com/MLSNtOQb2o
Pentagon’s Ground Assault Poised For Strategic Fiasco
Kharg Island sits within range of the Islamic Republic’s coastal missile batteries and swarms of Ababil and Shahed attack drones, underscores the senior lecturer.
This formidable array of weapons is capable of creating a no-access zone hundreds of kilometers wide.
A landing attempt could turn US carrier strike groups into prime targets for Khalij-e Fars - Iranian supersonic anti-ship ballistic missiles designed to destroy large surface vessels.
The US could end up paying thousands of lives—and potentially losing major warships—just to seize a tiny piece of land that would likely be mined and turned into a deadly trap before troops even arrive.
“This isn’t just a risk — it’s a guaranteed strategic disaster for the Pentagon that could deal a lasting blow to US military prestige,” says the expert.