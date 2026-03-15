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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260315/further-us-attacks-on-irans-kharg-oil-hub-would-be-economic-suicide---expert-1123828233.html
Further US Attacks on Iran’s Kharg Oil Hub Would Be ‘Economic Suicide’ - Expert
Further US Attacks on Iran’s Kharg Oil Hub Would Be ‘Economic Suicide’ - Expert
Sputnik International
Further US attacks on Iran’s Kharg oil hub would be ‘economic suicide', Andrey Chuprygin, senior lecturer at the Faculty of World Economy and International Affairs, tells Sputnik.
2026-03-15T11:49+0000
2026-03-15T11:49+0000
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iran
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The Islamic Republic "has long adopted a policy of decentralizing its critical infrastructure and placing key pumping stations underground,” Andrey Chuprygin tells Sputnik.The commissioning of the Jask oil terminal — situated beyond the Strait of Hormuz and linked by a 1,000-kilometer pipeline to Bushehr Province oil fields — means that Iran is no longer reliant on a single chokepoint for its oil exports. If Iran retaliated for the Kharg bombing, the targets would extend beyond US bases in Qatar and Bahrain to include key allied infrastructure that underpins Western energy supply chains, the analyst speculates. In the crosshairs could be the largest oil processing facilities in Saudi Arabia, such as Abqaiq, as well as Qatar’s gas terminals, where enormous investments by American corporations are concentrated. Strikes on these sites would make oil prices completely unpredictable for Western consumers, the lecturer speculates. While Iran has lived under sanctions for decades, and has already established sales channels in Asia, a reduction in the physical volume of oil flowing from the Persian Gulf would trigger a sharp surge in inflation inside the US itself, he notes. Pentagon’s Ground Assault Poised For Strategic FiascoKharg Island sits within range of the Islamic Republic’s coastal missile batteries and swarms of Ababil and Shahed attack drones, underscores the senior lecturer.This formidable array of weapons is capable of creating a no-access zone hundreds of kilometers wide. A landing attempt could turn US carrier strike groups into prime targets for Khalij-e Fars - Iranian supersonic anti-ship ballistic missiles designed to destroy large surface vessels. The US could end up paying thousands of lives—and potentially losing major warships—just to seize a tiny piece of land that would likely be mined and turned into a deadly trap before troops even arrive.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260314/us-could-seek-to-stake-claim-in-gulf-oil-trade-with-kharg-island-attack-iran-affairs-expert-1123825928.html
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us strikes on kharg island, iran's kharg island, why us ground assauly on iran's kharg island would be pentagon's strategic disaster
us strikes on kharg island, iran's kharg island, why us ground assauly on iran's kharg island would be pentagon's strategic disaster

Further US Attacks on Iran’s Kharg Oil Hub Would Be ‘Economic Suicide’ - Expert

11:49 GMT 15.03.2026
© AP Photo / Horst FaasA view of the pipes and a tanker on Kharg jetty in Iran, seen July 1971.
A view of the pipes and a tanker on Kharg jetty in Iran, seen July 1971. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.03.2026
© AP Photo / Horst Faas
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Iran has “eliminated” the US' ability to cripple its economy with one strike on Kharg Island, explains Andrey Chuprygin, senior lecturer at the Faculty of World Economy and International Affairs.
The Islamic Republic "has long adopted a policy of decentralizing its critical infrastructure and placing key pumping stations underground,” Andrey Chuprygin tells Sputnik.
The commissioning of the Jask oil terminal — situated beyond the Strait of Hormuz and linked by a 1,000-kilometer pipeline to Bushehr Province oil fields — means that Iran is no longer reliant on a single chokepoint for its oil exports.
If Iran retaliated for the Kharg bombing, the targets would extend beyond US bases in Qatar and Bahrain to include key allied infrastructure that underpins Western energy supply chains, the analyst speculates.
In the crosshairs could be the largest oil processing facilities in Saudi Arabia, such as Abqaiq, as well as Qatar’s gas terminals, where enormous investments by American corporations are concentrated.
Strikes on these sites would make oil prices completely unpredictable for Western consumers, the lecturer speculates.
“Any US attempt to strike Iranian infrastructure looks like economic suicide because Iran can inflict symmetric damage on assets that are way more vulnerable and far less defended," he says.
While Iran has lived under sanctions for decades, and has already established sales channels in Asia, a reduction in the physical volume of oil flowing from the Persian Gulf would trigger a sharp surge in inflation inside the US itself, he notes.
“For American industry and the transport sector, gasoline at sky-high prices could become a fatal factor,” he notes.

Pentagon’s Ground Assault Poised For Strategic Fiasco

Kharg Island sits within range of the Islamic Republic’s coastal missile batteries and swarms of Ababil and Shahed attack drones, underscores the senior lecturer.
This formidable array of weapons is capable of creating a no-access zone hundreds of kilometers wide.
A landing attempt could turn US carrier strike groups into prime targets for Khalij-e Fars - Iranian supersonic anti-ship ballistic missiles designed to destroy large surface vessels.
The US could end up paying thousands of lives—and potentially losing major warships—just to seize a tiny piece of land that would likely be mined and turned into a deadly trap before troops even arrive.
“This isn’t just a risk — it’s a guaranteed strategic disaster for the Pentagon that could deal a lasting blow to US military prestige,” says the expert.
An ancient mosque and the flame of a petrochemical plant, burning off unwanted gas byproducts is seen in Kharg Island, Iran, July 1971. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.03.2026
Analysis
US Could Seek to Stake Claim in Gulf Oil Trade With Kharg Island Attack – Iran Affairs Expert
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