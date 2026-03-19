https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/qatarenergy-confirms-missile-strikes-on-lng-facilities-1123850478.html
QatarEnergy Confirms Missile Strikes on LNG Facilities
QatarEnergy Confirms Missile Strikes on LNG Facilities
Sputnik International
Qatar's state-owned energy company QatarEnergy has confirmed that several of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) production facilities came under missile attacks in the early hours of Thursday.
2026-03-19T05:50+0000
2026-03-19T05:50+0000
2026-03-19T06:50+0000
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No casualties were immediately reported. Emergency services were called to extinguish the fires. On Wednesday, QatarEnergy reported a missile strike and a fire at the industrial hub of Ras Laffan in the country's north, home to its largest liquefied natural gas production complex. Iran has warned it will target energy infrastructure in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates in retaliation for Israeli and US strikes on its South Pars gas field. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. The US and Israel initially claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran’s nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/missile-strikes-hit-ras-laffan-energy-hub-in-qatar--mfa-condemns-1123849632.html
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qatar's state-owned energy company qatarenergy has confirmed that several of its liquefied natural gas (lng) production facilities came under missile attacks in the early hours of thursday.
qatar's state-owned energy company qatarenergy has confirmed that several of its liquefied natural gas (lng) production facilities came under missile attacks in the early hours of thursday.
QatarEnergy Confirms Missile Strikes on LNG Facilities
05:50 GMT 19.03.2026 (Updated: 06:50 GMT 19.03.2026)
Qatar's state-owned energy company QatarEnergy has confirmed that several of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) production facilities came under missile attacks in the early hours of Thursday.
"QatarEnergy confirms that in the early hours of Thursday 19 March 2026, several of its Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) facilities were the subject of missile attacks, causing sizeable fires and extensive further damage," the company said in a statement on X.
No casualties were immediately reported. Emergency services were called to extinguish the fires.
On Wednesday, QatarEnergy reported a missile strike and a fire at the industrial hub of Ras Laffan in the country's north, home to its largest liquefied natural gas production complex.
Iran has warned it will target energy infrastructure in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates in retaliation for Israeli and US strikes on its South Pars gas field.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
The US and Israel initially claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran’s nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran.