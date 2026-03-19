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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/russia-in-dialogue-with-cuban-leadership-discussing-options-for-assistance---kremlin-1123865515.html
Russia in Dialogue With Cuban Leadership, Discussing Options for Assistance - Kremlin
Russia in Dialogue With Cuban Leadership, Discussing Options for Assistance - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russia is in dialogue with the leadership of Cuba and is discussing options for providing assistance, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
2026-03-19T16:21+0000
2026-03-19T16:21+0000
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"We are in constant dialogue with the Cuban leadership, and, of course, we are discussing how to help the island in such a difficult situation," Peskov told reporters.Russia continues to maintain contacts with Cuba’s leadership, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. Despite Cuba’s severe economic struggles due to the US embargo, Russia is ready to assist with its humanitarian challenges.Moscow also condemned increasing external pressure on Cuba, expressing support for its sovereignty and right to choose its development path. The Russian Foreign Ministry reiterated that Cuba’s struggles are a direct result of the US embargo and reaffirmed Russia’s solidarity with the Cuban people.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260226/russia-slams-boat-incident-off-cuba-as-us-aggressive-provocation-1123691620.html
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cuban leadership, russia is in dialogue, cuba and is discussing options for providing assistance

Russia in Dialogue With Cuban Leadership, Discussing Options for Assistance - Kremlin

16:21 GMT 19.03.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is in dialogue with the leadership of Cuba and is discussing options for providing assistance, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"We are in constant dialogue with the Cuban leadership, and, of course, we are discussing how to help the island in such a difficult situation," Peskov told reporters.
Russia continues to maintain contacts with Cuba’s leadership, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. Despite Cuba’s severe economic struggles due to the US embargo, Russia is ready to assist with its humanitarian challenges.
Moscow also condemned increasing external pressure on Cuba, expressing support for its sovereignty and right to choose its development path. The Russian Foreign Ministry reiterated that Cuba’s struggles are a direct result of the US embargo and reaffirmed Russia’s solidarity with the Cuban people.
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