https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/russian-anthem-and-flag-return-to-global-sport-thanks-to-paralympians--putin-1123865286.html

Russian Anthem and Flag Return to Global Sport Thanks to Paralympians – Putin

Russian Anthem and Flag Return to Global Sport Thanks to Paralympians – Putin

Sputnik International

The Russian national anthem and flag triumphantly returned to the international sports arena thanks to Paralympians, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

2026-03-19T15:51+0000

2026-03-19T15:51+0000

2026-03-19T15:51+0000

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“For the first time in 12 years, we were able to see our native Russian flag rise again over the Paralympic podium," Putin told a state award ceremony for members of the Russian Paralympic team."With special reverence and pride, we heard the Russian anthem, thanks to you," He added. "You made the return of Russia’s key national symbols to the international stage a triumph, without exaggeration.”The 2026 Winter Paralympic Games were held in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo from March 6 to 15.For the first time since 2014, Russian athletes participated in the competition under their own national flag and anthem.The Russian team of six athletes won 12 medals including eight gold. Russia finished third in the medal standings.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/russian-paralympians-return-to-a-heros-welcome-1123839695.html

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